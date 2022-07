LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — Five Latta police officers have resigned in addition to Police Chief Josh Holt, who turned in a two weeks notice on Friday, he confirmed to News13. Holt said four full-time officers and one part-time officer have turned in two weeks notices recently. He said there are four full-time and two part-time officers remaining with the department. A reason for the resignations was not provided.

LATTA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO