Mayfield, NY (WRGB) — Charges have yet to be filed in the animal welfare case in the Fulton County town of Mayfield involving what officials say is a woman who has been arrested before for the same crime. Fulton county sheriff Richard Giardino tells CBS6 it will take a further medical examination of the condition of the 49 dogs, plus goats and rabbits that were rescued Tuesday before formal charges are filed against the property owner, Susan Kelly. And that brings up some concerning issues about the laws governing animal cruelty.

FULTON COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO