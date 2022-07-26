ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters slow blaze near Yosemite; Trump returns to Washington; Paul Sorvino dies | Hot off the Wire podcast

By Lee Digital Content Center, The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters have significantly slowed the spread of a smoky wildfire burning near Yosemite National Park that has destroyed 55 homes and other buildings. But thousands of residents of remote California mountain communities are still under evacuation orders. The temperatures in Portland, Oregon, could top 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday...

California wildfire explodes in size

A wildfire in California near Yosemite National Park continues to burn out of control. Severe weather is in the forecast for millions of Americans. And one thing actually cooling down is the housing market. 👋 It's Laura Davis. It's Monday. And this is the news you need to know.
Explosive wildfire near Yosemite grows, forcing thousands of evacuations: "It's absolutely terrifying"

A fierce California wildfire expanded Monday, burning several thousand acres and forcing evacuations as tens of millions of Americans sweltered through scorching heat over the weekend. More than 2,000 firefighters backed by 17 helicopters have been deployed against the Oak Fire, which broke out Friday near Yosemite National Park, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.
Tripped up: Newsom's Montana vacation latest in string of travel controversies

Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D-CA) out-of-state travels are drawing waves of negative headlines — and not for the first time. Newsom is currently on vacation with his family in Montana, which is blacklisted by the state of California over what the latter deems discriminatory laws against LGBT individuals. Last year, California banned state-funded travel to Montana after its Republican governor, Greg Gianforte, announced that transgender female students cannot compete in girls sports.
Gavin Newsom vacations in Montana despite California banning official travel to state

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, vacationed in Montana this week even though his administration banned official travel to the state last summer. The governor's office confirmed to a state outlet that Newsom is vacationing in the Big Sky State, which Golden State Attorney General Rob Bunta added to the list of states California officials are banned from traveling to under state law.
Every Plane in Russia’s Air Force

Russian soldiers accidentally shot down one of their own warplanes on July 18, a brand new Sukhoi Su-34M. The upgraded Su-34 is roughly comparable to the U.S. Air Force’s F-15E and is considered Russia’s most advanced warplane, according to Forbes. The Dutch defense analysis site Oryx reports that at least 185 Russian aircraft, including 37 […]
Wildfire explodes beyond 14,000 acres near Yosemite National Park

Thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate because of a wildfire burning thousands of acres near Yosemite National Park and challenging firefighters. The Oak Fire began Friday afternoon and on Sunday afternoon had burned more than 14,200 acres outside Yosemite, according to Cal Fire. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, D,...
Out-of-control wildfire threatens Yosemite's famed sequoia trees

The blaze has not yet burned down any of the famous trees, but did spin up a dangerous firenado that launched debris in the air, placing an airplane in harm's way. California's wildfire season is already getting off to a devastating start. A new fire burning in California's beautiful Yosemite National Park has consumed over 2,000 acres, threatening the park's famous giant sequoia trees and spinning up at least one firenado.
Photos: California wildfire near Yosemite National Park grows

A wildfire that broke out Friday near Yosemite National Park in California has burned several thousand acres and led to evacuations of 3,000 residents in the area, as an ongoing heat wave continued to bake much of the country over the weekend. (On Saturday, California's Death Valley reached 122 degrees Fahrenheit, and Palm Springs, Calif., hit 114 degrees.)
Mesa Verde National Park: Lightning Ignites Three Wildfires in a Single Day

Not one, but three wildfires were ignited by lightning throughout the rough terrain of Colorado’s Mesa Verde National Park, leaving firefighters scrambling. Mid-day on Friday, July 22, a dry lightning storm took over Mesa Verde National Park. In the process, intense lightning strikes ignited three fires. Soon after, fire lookouts would spot two of the wildfires: Long Fire and Moccasin Fire. But it took an air attack plane to spot the third, the park reports.
Extended triple-digit heat suspected in 4 deaths in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Triple-digit heat was being investigated Thursday as the cause of death for four people in Oregon as a sweltering heat wave enveloped the Pacific Northwest — and the forecast showed no sign of letting up soon in a region unaccustomed to such temperatures. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office said at least three people have died from suspected hyperthermia during the heat wave in Multnomah County, which is home to Portland. A fourth death was suspected due to heat in Umatilla County in the eastern part of the state, the state agency told KGW-TV. The deaths occurred on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. The state medical examiner’s office said the heat-related death designation is preliminary and could change after further investigation. The state has roasted since Monday and temperatures at or near triple digits were forecast into the weekend. Portland could be on track to break a record for the duration of the hot spell, authorities said, as local governments and non-profits scrambled to expand capacity at cooling centers.
