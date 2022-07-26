ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Motorcyclist dies after going through stop sign, getting struck by SUV in Port Huron, police say

Cover picture for the articlePORT HURON, Mich. – A 37-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday when he went through a stop sign in Port Huron and got struck by an SUV, officials said. The...

Motorcyclist killed after running stop sign in Port Huron

PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A motorcyclist ran a stop sign and was hit by a vehicle Monday morning in Port Huron. Police said the 37-year-old motorcyclist who was riding west on Chestnut Street didn't stop at 16th Street at 6:25 a.m. An SUV headed north on 16th hit him.
