Motorcyclist dies after going through stop sign, getting struck by SUV in Port Huron, police say

(CBS DETROIT) – Officials say they have three people in custody following the theft of multiple Ford Raptor trucks from a lot in Dearborn.
At about 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, troopers were notified that multiple Ford Raptors were stolen from a lot and were heading northbound on Southfield Freeway from Ford Road.
In the report, MSP was told that the suspects were wearing ski masks.
MSP used a helicopter to help locate the vehicles and one of the Raptors was located on northbound Southfield Freeway near Lyndon.
Troopers on the ground made there way to the area and located the truck traveling...
The speed limit on the Southfield Freeway is 55 mph, and Michigan State Police are ramping up enforcement Thursday and watching for speeding drivers. “One of the places that we get the most complaints from people that live in this area or travel back and forth to work is the Southfield Freeway,” MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said.
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Police say 11 cars were involved in a series of crashes across two intersections Tuesday in Macomb County. The incidents happened Tuesday evening (July 26) at two intersections in St. Clair Shores -- 10 Mile Road and Harper Avenue and 10 Mile Road and Jefferson Avenue, according to authorities.
PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A motorcyclist ran a stop sign and was hit by a vehicle Monday morning in Port Huron. Police said the 37-year-old motorcyclist who was riding west on Chestnut Street didn't stop at 16th Street at 6:25 a.m. An SUV headed north on 16th hit him.
DETROIT – Two firefighters have been rescued after they were trapped under debris when a vacant burning building collapsed in Detroit, officials said. The fire started around 1:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) at a building on Hollywood Avenue, near 7 Mile Road and John R Street in Detroit. Harris...
DETROIT – When a Metro Detroit teenager was found shot to death in the basement of a Detroit apartment building, some claimed that he was lured to the city as a robbery target -- but Detroit police say otherwise. Officials say that Jacob Hills, of Grand Blanc, was found...
DEARBORN, Mich. – Officials say multiple Ford Raptors were stolen from a storage lot on the Dearborn-Detroit border. Police say they have recovered at least one of the vehicles. Michigan State Police were pursuing the stolen Ford Raptors through the air with their helicopters and on the ground. Officials...
Port Huron police investigated 17 crimes in June that City Manager James Freed characterized unusual or serious in his July management report to the city council and Mayor Pauline Repp. Here are seven of them. Home invasion and arson. On June 2, a women reported that the father of her...
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A 32-year-old Pontiac woman died Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash that also injured two others. Deputies from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s office responded around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, to the area of Capac and Donald roads in Mussey Township following reports of a crash involving two vehicles.
SOUTHWEST DETROIT – Officials say a teenager was gunned down after a dispute occurred over a broken-down vehicle in Southwest Detroit. Police say four suspects under the age of 20 are in custody. The incident happened near the intersection of Homer and Mullane streets near I-75. Police say, fortunately,...
PORT HURON, MI — One person is dead after an early-morning motorcycle crash in Port Huron. The crash occurred about 6:25 a.m., Monday, July 25, according to Port Huron police. A motorcycle traveling west on Chestnut Street failed to stop for the stop sign at 16th Street and was...
PONTIAC, Mich. – A man from White Lake Township died over the weekend after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a deck in Pontiac, officials said. The crash happened around 4 p.m. Sunday at Gingell Court and Chamberlain Street, according to authorities. Police said Andrew Joseph...
DETROIT (TCD) -- An 18-year-old recent high school graduate was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a basement the same night he reportedly attended a party with friends. According to Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis, Jacob Hills of Grand Blanc, Michigan, spent "leisure time" with his family on a...
WARREN, Mich. – Officials say two men in connection with a Warren gas station shooting are in custody. Eric Boatwright, 25, and Jayquan Washington, 21, are accused of being involved in the shooting which took place at the Mobil gas station on 27035 Van Dyke Avenue on July 21, 2022, police say.
DETROIT – Police are looking for a 68-year-old man who was last seen on July 25, 2022. The family of Roderick Rhodes Sr. told Detroit police that they haven’t heard from him since July 21. According to officials, Rhodes told his family that a friend was going to pick him up in the area of Mack and Gratiot.
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A family who said their brother’s body sat in the Wayne County Morgue for 514 days before they were alerted lost their lawsuit against the morgue. Jeff and Greg Majchrzak from Macomb County sued because they said despite their brother having identification on him he spent 514 days in the morgue before they were told he was there.
OAKLAND COUNTY — A Farmington Hills resident was one of three men arrested as part of an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office sting operation July 6. Police said the three men believed that they were arranging to have sex with an underaged girl, only to learn that it was part of a law enforcement sting operation, according to a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
