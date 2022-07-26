Motorcyclist dies after going through stop sign, getting struck by SUV in Port Huron, police say

(CBS DETROIT) – Officials say they have three people in custody following the theft of multiple Ford Raptor trucks from a lot in Dearborn. At about 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, troopers were notified that multiple Ford Raptors were stolen from a lot and were heading northbound on Southfield Freeway from Ford Road. In the report, MSP was told that the suspects were wearing ski masks. MSP used a helicopter to help locate the vehicles and one of the Raptors was located on northbound Southfield Freeway near Lyndon. Troopers on the ground made there way to the area and located the truck traveling...

