McDonald's Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings As Inflation Worries Persist

The Coca-Cola Co. posted strong sales in the second quarter due to price increases and rising demand from restaurants, theme parks and other venues. The company also raised its revenue expectations Tuesday, saying that it now expects organic revenue growth of between 12% and 13% for the full year. That’s up from earlier projections of a 7% to 8% increase. Revenue grew 12% in the April-June period to $11.3 billion, the Atlanta company said. That was well ahead of the $10.56 billion Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Coke said it has raised prices globally to compensate for higher ingredient and freight costs. Coke Chairman and CEO James Quincey said those higher prices aren’t yet impacting demand.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO