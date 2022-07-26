ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

McDonald's Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings As Inflation Worries Persist

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcDonald's Corp MCD reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 3% year-on-year to $5.72 billion, missing the consensus of $5.82 billion. Global comparable sales rose 9.7%, with a 3.7% growth in the...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why General Electric Stock Is Rising

General Electric Co GE shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. GE said second-quarter revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $18.65 billion, which beat the estimate of $17.6 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 78 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 38 cents per share.
STOCKS
CNBC

McDonald's says higher prices, value items helped boost U.S. sales

McDonald's second-quarter earnings topped estimates, but its revenue fell short of expectations. Its net sales dropped 3%, hurt in part by the closure of McDonald's Russian and Ukrainian restaurants. Global same-store sales rose 9.7% in the quarter, fueled by strong international growth. McDonald's on Tuesday said both price hikes and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Mcd#Mcdonald#Corp Mcd#Fy22#Digital Systemwide#Eps
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 Each In Bitcoin, Ethereum Last Time The Fed Hiked Rates, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

This week, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is due to meet again to decide on another round of interest rate hikes. Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD have increasingly buoyed or plunged due to several macroeconomic factors. One of the key drivers of cryptocurrency prices recently has been the interest rate policy of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Coca-Cola Raises Revenue Forecast as Soda Demand Defies Price Hikes

(Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co lifted its full-year revenue forecast on Tuesday, encouraged by buoyant demand for sugary sodas in the face of price increases to combat higher costs. Global sales volumes rose 8% in the second quarter, the company said, powered by growth in both developed and emerging markets, while average selling prices increased about 12%.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 6.60% to $14.06 in Thursday's pre-market session after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also raised its quarterly dividend and announced it has advanced its Ford+ growth plan. Ford reported quarterly earnings of 68 cents per...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Associated Press

Coke revenue rises along with prices; ups outlook for 2022

The Coca-Cola Co. posted strong sales in the second quarter due to price increases and rising demand from restaurants, theme parks and other venues. The company also raised its revenue expectations Tuesday, saying that it now expects organic revenue growth of between 12% and 13% for the full year. That’s up from earlier projections of a 7% to 8% increase. Revenue grew 12% in the April-June period to $11.3 billion, the Atlanta company said. That was well ahead of the $10.56 billion Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Coke said it has raised prices globally to compensate for higher ingredient and freight costs. Coke Chairman and CEO James Quincey said those higher prices aren’t yet impacting demand.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
BBC

KitKat maker Nestle puts up prices again

KitKat maker Nestle has put up its prices again due to "unprecedented" increases in costs. The Swiss food giant said it had increased prices by 6.5% in the first half of this year. McDonald's and Coca-Cola also announced price rises this week. Companies are facing increased costs for things such...
ECONOMY
geekwire.com

Amazon stock rises 10% as tech giant beats revenue expectations amid ‘inflationary pressures’

Shares of Amazon rose more than 10% in after-hours trading after the Seattle tech giant beat revenue expectations for its second fiscal quarter. “Despite continued inflationary pressures in fuel, energy, and transportation costs, we’re making progress on the more controllable costs we referenced last quarter, particularly improving the productivity of our fulfillment network,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement.
STOCKS
CNBC

Walmart shares slump after retailer cuts profit outlook on inflation concerns

Walmart shares fell after the company cut its profit expectations as inflation forces shoppers to spend more on food and less on electronics and other discretionary categories. CEO Doug McMillon said aggressive markdowns on items such as clothing are also hurting margins. Walmart shares fell, as did the stocks of...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Alibaba Shares Bleed As Jack Ma Braces To Cede Control Over Ant: Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA co-founder Jack Ma plans to surrender control of Ant Group Co to sharpen its initial public offering prospects, the Wall Street Journal reports. China quashed Ant's $34 billion-plus IPO in 2020 at the eleventh hour, forcing the technology firm to restructure as a financial holding...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Walmart cuts Q2, full-year profit forecasts, citing inflation shares fall

Walmart on Monday lowered its profit outlook for the second quarter and the full year, saying soaring inflation is taking a toll on the retail giant. Shares fell sharply Tuesday morning. The company announced it expects adjusted earnings per share for Q2 to decline to around 8 or 9%, and...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why The Trade Desk Stock Is Falling After Hours

The Trade Desk Inc TTD shares are falling in Thursday's after-hours session after Roku Inc ROKU reported worse-than-expected financial results and withdrew its full-year revenue growth guidance. ROKU Revenue: $764.4 million missed estimate of $805.64 million. ROKU EPS: Loss of 82 cents missed estimate for loss of 68 cents. "In...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Here’s Why 3M Shares Rose 5% Despite Muted FY22 Outlook

3M’s earnings release was a mixed bag. Meanwhile, investors were more bullish on the company’s announcement to spin off its healthcare business and fix litigation concerns. Shares of 3M (MMM) gained almost 5% on July 26 to close at $140.75 despite reporting lackluster Q2 results and a trimmed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
65K+
Followers
152K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy