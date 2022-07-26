ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Recap: Watsco Q2 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatsco WSO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Watsco missed estimated earnings...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why General Electric Stock Is Rising

General Electric Co GE shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. GE said second-quarter revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $18.65 billion, which beat the estimate of $17.6 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 78 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 38 cents per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 6.60% to $14.06 in Thursday's pre-market session after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also raised its quarterly dividend and announced it has advanced its Ford+ growth plan. Ford reported quarterly earnings of 68 cents per...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: United States Steel Q2 Earnings

United States Steel X reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. United States Steel missed estimated earnings by 0.26%, reporting an EPS of $3.86 versus an estimate of $3.87. Revenue was up $1.26 billion from...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial OCFC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that OceanFirst Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55. OceanFirst Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watsco Q2 Earnings#Watsco Wso#Q2#Eps#Revenue Estimate
Benzinga

Recap: TriMas Q2 Earnings

TriMas TRS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TriMas reported in-line EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.6. Revenue was up $18.69 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Clearfield Q3 Earnings

Clearfield CLFD reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clearfield beat estimated earnings by 39.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.66. Revenue was up $32.52 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Eastman Chemical Q2 Earnings

Eastman Chemical EMN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eastman Chemical beat estimated earnings by 5.2%, reporting an EPS of $2.83 versus an estimate of $2.69. Revenue was up $131.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Agnico Eagle Mines Q2 Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines AEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Agnico Eagle Mines beat estimated earnings by 4.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.73. Revenue was up $614.68 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Stanley Black & Decker: Q2 Earnings Insights

Stanley Black & Decker SWK reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Stanley Black & Decker missed estimated earnings by 16.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.77 versus an estimate of $2.12. Revenue was up $92.00...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Lincoln Electric Holdings Q2 Earnings

Lincoln Electric Holdings LECO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lincoln Electric Holdings beat estimated earnings by 11.22%, reporting an EPS of $2.18 versus an estimate of $1.96. Revenue was up $143.13 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why The Trade Desk Stock Is Falling After Hours

The Trade Desk Inc TTD shares are falling in Thursday's after-hours session after Roku Inc ROKU reported worse-than-expected financial results and withdrew its full-year revenue growth guidance. ROKU Revenue: $764.4 million missed estimate of $805.64 million. ROKU EPS: Loss of 82 cents missed estimate for loss of 68 cents. "In...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Amazon.com: Q2 Earnings Insights

Amazon.com AMZN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Amazon.com beat estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.13. Revenue was up $8.15 billion from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Valley National Q2 Earnings

Valley National VLY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Valley National beat estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.29. Revenue was up $132.66 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Old Republic Intl Q2 Earnings

Old Republic Intl ORI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Old Republic Intl beat estimated earnings by 7.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.64. Revenue was down $5.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Harley-Davidson: Q2 Earnings Insights

Harley-Davidson HOG reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harley-Davidson beat estimated earnings by 30.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $1.12. Revenue was down $66.00 million from the same period last...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Recap: Helmerich & Payne Q3 Earnings

Helmerich & Payne HP reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Helmerich & Payne beat estimated earnings by 440.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was up $218.02 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Anheuser-Busch InBev Q2 Earnings

Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 01:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Anheuser-Busch InBev beat estimated earnings by 19.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.61. Revenue was up $1.25 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A.O. Smith: Q2 Earnings Insights

A.O. Smith AOS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. A.O. Smith beat estimated earnings by 1.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.81. Revenue was up $106.10 million from the same...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
65K+
Followers
152K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy