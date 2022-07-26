ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Going On With Coca-Cola Stock Today?

By Adam Eckert
Cover picture for the articleCoca-Cola Co KO shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Coca-Cola said second-quarter revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $11.3 billion, which beat the estimate of $10.54 billion, according to data...

Benzinga

Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today: Here's Why

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 4.91% to $171.63 Monday. Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis on Monday maintained Nvidia with an Overweight, but lowered its price target from $295 to $200. Shares of semiconductor and chip companies at large were also trading lower in sympathy with Seagate Technology Holdings...
Benzinga

Why General Electric Stock Is Rising

General Electric Co GE shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. GE said second-quarter revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $18.65 billion, which beat the estimate of $17.6 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 78 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 38 cents per share.
US News and World Report

Coca-Cola Raises Revenue Forecast as Soda Demand Defies Price Hikes

(Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co lifted its full-year revenue forecast on Tuesday, encouraged by buoyant demand for sugary sodas in the face of price increases to combat higher costs. Global sales volumes rose 8% in the second quarter, the company said, powered by growth in both developed and emerging markets, while average selling prices increased about 12%.
Benzinga

Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 6.60% to $14.06 in Thursday's pre-market session after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also raised its quarterly dividend and announced it has advanced its Ford+ growth plan. Ford reported quarterly earnings of 68 cents per...
James Quincey
The Associated Press

Coke revenue rises along with prices; ups outlook for 2022

The Coca-Cola Co. posted strong sales in the second quarter due to price increases and rising demand from restaurants, theme parks and other venues. The company also raised its revenue expectations Tuesday, saying that it now expects organic revenue growth of between 12% and 13% for the full year. That’s up from earlier projections of a 7% to 8% increase. Revenue grew 12% in the April-June period to $11.3 billion, the Atlanta company said. That was well ahead of the $10.56 billion Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Coke said it has raised prices globally to compensate for higher ingredient and freight costs. Coke Chairman and CEO James Quincey said those higher prices aren’t yet impacting demand.
Motley Fool

Why Ford Stock Jumped Today

Ford is producing more vehicles as it works to unsnarl its supply chain. The company plans to pass on more of its profits to shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TheStreet

Amazon Sounds New Alarms on the Economy

How's the economy? Are we in recession? What is the impact of global inflation on businesses?. To all these questions, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report, the giant of online commerce and streaming, can provide answers. The company is a multinational that can help take the pulse of the global economy.
Benzinga

Why The Trade Desk Stock Is Falling After Hours

The Trade Desk Inc TTD shares are falling in Thursday's after-hours session after Roku Inc ROKU reported worse-than-expected financial results and withdrew its full-year revenue growth guidance. ROKU Revenue: $764.4 million missed estimate of $805.64 million. ROKU EPS: Loss of 82 cents missed estimate for loss of 68 cents. "In...
Benzinga

Why Affirm Holdings Stock Is Rising After Hours

Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares jumped 12% on the back of better-than-expected financial results. Revenue: $121.23 billion beat estimate of $119.09 billion. Adjusted EPS: $0.18 beat estimate of $0.13. "Despite continued inflationary pressures in fuel, energy, and transportation...
BBC

KitKat maker Nestle puts up prices again

KitKat maker Nestle has put up its prices again due to "unprecedented" increases in costs. The Swiss food giant said it had increased prices by 6.5% in the first half of this year. McDonald's and Coca-Cola also announced price rises this week. Companies are facing increased costs for things such...
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Roku Stock Is Plunging

Roku Inc ROKU shares are plunging in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results and withdrew its full-year revenue growth guidance. Roku said second-quarter revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $764.4 million, which missed the estimate of $805.64 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Intel Shares Today?

Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading marginally lower by 0.92% to $39.81 during Thursday's trading session in anticipation of the company's second-quarter earnings report. According to analyst consensus estimates, Intel is expected to report revenue of $17.92 billion on EPS of 69 cents. What Else?. Wednesday saw the Federal Reserve...
Reuters

Cuervo parent company Becle reports 58.6% rise in Q2 net profit

MEXICO CITY, July 28 (Reuters) - Mexican distiller Becle, better known as the parent company of the popular Jose Cuervo tequila brand, posted a 58.6% jump in second-quarter net profit on increased demand for the spirit across all regions except the United States and Canada, the company said on Thursday.
