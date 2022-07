Multiple big-name quarterbacks changed clubs during the 2022 NFL offseason. Among them are Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, Baker Mayfield and Deshaun Watson. A Pittsburgh Steelers side that lost future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger to retirement this past winter acquired none of those individuals and instead signed former Chicago Bears castoff and 2021 Buffalo Bills backup Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky is beginning training camp as the runaway favorite to win the Pittsburgh starting gig over first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett and career backup Mason Rudolph, and Rudolph may even be traded before Week 1 in September.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO