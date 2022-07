An extension cord was the likely cause of a garage fire in northeast Bend Tuesday afternoon. According to Bend Fire and Rescue: “Fire Department responded to a reported garage fire on NE Seward Tuesday afternoon. The owners were home and smelled smoke after noticing breakers had tripped in their main electrical panel. They found the garage full of smoke and called 911. First arriving fire crews found the fire had spread from the garage into the attic as well. The fire was quickly stopped and ventilated to prevent further damage to the home and belongings. American Red Cross responded to assist the owners with a place to stay for a few nights. BPD assisted with traffic control. Bend Fire Department volunteers responded with cooling supplies to help fire crews handle the 100 deg weather while working at the house fire.

BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO