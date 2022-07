Peritoneal carcinomatosis happens when cancer cells from the ovary spread to the peritoneum. It is often present in advanced or recurrent epithelial ovarian cancers. Peritoneal cancer is a rare, advanced cancer that develops in the peritoneum. It may begin in the peritoneum, a condition doctors call primary peritoneal cancer, or the spread of malignant cells from tumors in other organs like the ovaries may cause it. Doctors refer to the condition as peritoneal carcinomatosis when it occurs due to the spread of malignant cells.

CANCER ・ 28 DAYS AGO