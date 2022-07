On July 22, 2022 at approximately 8:20 pm Lakewood police were called to the scene of a serious accident at South Lake Drive and East Lake Park Drive. The accident involved a 2018 Chevy Impala being driven by Mordechai Berkowitz, 20 from Lakewood and a 2017 Toyota Rav 4 being operated by Maria Flores-Moreno, 35 of Jackson. Her front seat passenger was Juana Hernandez-Lopez, 44, a citizen of Mexico. Juana Hernandez-Lopez was transported to Monmouth Medical Center where she died as a result of her injuries. The driver, Maria Flores-Moreno is reported to be in stable condition at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Mr. Berkowitz was also transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO