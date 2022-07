FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A flow of cooler air will continue for a good part of the week. The normal high for our region this time of the year should be around 85. Temperatures for the rest of the week will average closer to 80 with some days not getting out of the 70s. The heat won’t likely return until next week. As far as rain, some showers are possible on Wednesday, but the overall chance of rain is not very high.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO