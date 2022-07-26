Free workshop offers tips, advice on building an engaged workforce

Cumberland Mint Gaming Hall is set to open its gaming hall late this summer. Those with the gaming hall said they hope to have it open by Labor Day, with the Cumberland Run Racetrack opening in March. The gaming hall will have 450 historical horse racing machines, an area for live entertainment and a sports bar. Henry Graffeo, the Vice President and General Manager of Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland & Cumberland Run Racetrack, said he and his team recently held a job fair to help fill positions in the gaming hall. He said they filled up eighty-six percent of their job base in two weeks, and most of the people employed are locals, which he said is nice. Knox County Judge Executive, Mike Mitchell, said he is excited to see how the racetrack and gaming hall will benefit the region. Officials hope the new attractions will help Southeastern Kentucky “win big” for many years to come.

WILLIAMSBURG, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO