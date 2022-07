Mercy and Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCMH) are pleased to take the next step in developing a shared vision for the future of health care in Perry County. Mercy, PCHS, and the Board of Trustees recently executed a non-binding Letter of Intent after a 3-2 vote by the Board of Trustees. Mercy and PCMH will enter a new phase of due diligence to understand in greater detail each other’s organization and collaborate on how best to shape and expand health care in the community.

PERRY COUNTY, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO