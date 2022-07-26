102-year-old World War II veteran from segregated mail unit honored

A 102-year-old World War II veteran was recognized for her service on July 26 and her unit has been awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. Romay Davis was part of a segregated unit that worked overtime to help sort the mail and deliver it to military members desperately seeking hope from back home. A massive backlog of letters and packages sent to U.S. troops had accumulated in warehouses in Europe toward the end of World War II and an all-Black, all-women group of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion cleared the backlog in record time. Davis, the oldest living member of the unit, was honored at Montgomery City Hall in Montgomery, Alabama. “I think it's an exciting event, and it's something for families to remember,” said Davis, acknowledging that she wasn't just representing herself but many of the other members who weren't present or had passed away, reported 11 Alive. “It isn't mine, just mine. No. It's everybody's.”

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO