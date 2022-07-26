ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102-year-old World War II veteran from segregated mail unit honored

Cover picture for the articleMillions of letters and packages sent to U.S. troops had accumulated in warehouses in Europe by the time Allied troops were pushing toward the heart of Hitler’s Germany near the end of World War II. This wasn’t junk mail — it was the main link between home and the front in...

