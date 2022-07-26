Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Louis, St. Louis City by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 19:21:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-28 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dona Ana FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central New Mexico, including the following counties, Dona Ana and Sierra. * WHEN...Until 900 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 602 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hatch, Arrey, Derry, Salem, Garfield and Uvas Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO