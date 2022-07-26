ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar top MTV VMA nominees

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wSfYe_0gtCEtFN00
MTV Video Music Awards FILE - Jack Harlow arrives wearing a Lil Nas X shirt at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X and Harlow are top contenders with seven nominations at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, MTV announced Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) (Richard Shotwell)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar are top contenders with seven nominations at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV announced Tuesday that Lil Nas X and Harlow earned multiple nominations for their collaborative hit “Industry Baby,” which is nominated for video of the year. Both performers along with Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo will compete for artist of the year.

Lamar, who is nominated for the first time since 2018, has two songs “family ties” and “N95” that will vie for best cinematography. The rapper was also nominated for best hip-hop, direction, visual effects, editing and video for good.

Styles and Doja Cat received the second-most nominations with six. Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Tayler Swift and The Weeknd each pulled in five.

Madonna, who is the most awarded artist in MTV history with 20 wins, becomes the only artist to receive a nomination in each of the VMAs five decades. She earned her 69th nomination for her 14th studio album “Madame X.”

The awards will have 26 first-time nominees including Baby Keem with four along with Kacey Musgraves, GAYLE and Måneskin – who each have two nominations.

The VMAs will take place Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fan-voting begins Tuesday across 22 categories at vote.mtv.com.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
NME

Security guard brought to tears during Kendrick Lamar performance

A security guard at one of Kendrick Lamar’s recent tour stops was brought to tears during the rapper’s performance. In footage that was shared on TikTok and has since gone viral, the security guard can be seen wiping tears away while Lamar performs his ‘DAMN.’ cut ‘Love’ at a show in Houston, Texas. The guard can then be seen rapping along to the lyric, “I’m like an exit away.”
MUSIC
PopSugar

Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish

Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Bad Bunny
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Lizzo
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Madonna
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Baby Keem
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X
Person
Drake
Footwear News

Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West

Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
XXL Mag

Eminem Forgets He Is in Dr. Dre’s ‘Still D.R.E.’ Video

Eminem has done a lot in his over 20-year career, and apparently some moments have slipped his mind over the years, including his cameo in Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's "Still D.R.E." video in 1999. Shady and Snoop recently sat down for an interview to promote their new single "From...
MUSIC
XXL Mag

Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset

As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
HOUSTON, TX
XXL Mag

Drake’s ‘Texts Go Green’ Ties Kendrick Lamar’s Record for Biggest Single-Week Drop on Billboard Hot 100

A new Drake song has officially tied the record Kendrick Lamar recently broke for the biggest single-week dip ever on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. On Tuesday (July 5), Billboard's unveiling of its weekly Hot 100 chart showed that Drake's "Texts Go Green" from his polarizing Honestly, Nevermind album took a massive plunge this week, falling from No. 13 to No. 94. The 81-spot drop now sees Drizzy's single neck-and-neck with Kendrick Lamar's "We Cry Together" featuring Taylour Paige, which broke the very same record just over a month ago. Back on May 31, the aforementioned King Kendrick song from his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers LP coincidentally also moved down 81 spots on the coveted singles chart, dipping from No. 16 to No. 97.
HIP HOP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv#Vma#Mtv Video Music Awards#Doja Cat#The Associated Press
HipHopDX.com

Joey Bada$$ '2000' Successfully Spearheads His Comeback Despite Some Flaws

Every now and then, a different rapper lays claim to being the King of New York. More often than not, the title is one of self-designation, the crown forged from a combination of mythos, ego and momentary attention. The understood consensus is there’ve been several dynasties over the nearly 50 years of Hip Hop’s existence, each anointed via their undeniable skills and ability to capture the zeitgeist: The Notorious B.I.G., Nas, JAY-Z, Big Pun, probably Jadakiss at some point. Ten years ago, Joey Bada$$ seemed poised to become the Big Apple’s newest monarch.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

‘Renaissance’ Revealed: Collabs For Beyoncé’s New Album Include Jay Z, Pharrell, The-Dream & Drake

Everyone in the Beyhive is anticipating Beyoncé‘s seventh full-length solo album Renaissance and we’re all just wondering what “Formation” singer has in store for us. Well, to hear the album, you’re just going to have to wait until it drops on July 29, but in the meantime, Queen Bey has revealed the credits, collaborations and even the track list for her upcoming album.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Cardi B + More Among 2022 MTV VMAs Nominees

The nominees for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards were announced on Tuesday (July 26), with Hip Hop once again dominating proceedings. Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X lead all artists with seven nominations each, followed by Doja Cat with six nods. Drake and The Weeknd are both up for five awards, while Cardi B, Future and Baby Keem have four nods.
NEWARK, NJ
Complex

Kendrick Lamar Thinks Outside the Box on the Big Steppers Tour

“I love you Dallas,” Kendrick Lamar implored mid-concert on Saturday night, entrenching an intimate connection with his fans, from the sterility of a plastic quarantine cube. Clips of Kendrick performing inside a giant hazmat box during The Big Steppers Tour have been making the rounds on social media, which...
DALLAS, TX
105.5 The Fan

DJ Dahi Details Production Process of Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Album

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Summer 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. DJ Dahi came up as a youngin’ experimenting with playing instruments. His early passion would pay off as he transitioned to making beats when he got older. As of today, he’s worked with some of hiphop’s biggest stars such as Dr. Dre, Drake, Big Sean and, most recently, Kendrick Lamar and Vince Staples. In the first half of this year, the 39-year-old Inglewood, Calif. native produced albums like Kendrick’s chart-topping Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and Vince’s Ramona Park Broke My Heart. Here, Dacoury Dahi Natche aka DJ Dahi, speaks with XXL about his latest contributions to the culture.
MUSIC
NME

Calvin Harris unveils star-studded track list for new album

Calvin Harris has revealed the star-studded track list for his new album. His new album, ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’, is released on August 2 and features the likes of Dua Lipa, Young Thug, Stefflon Don, Charlie Puth, Shenseea, Normani, Tinashe, Offset, Busta Rhymes, Jorja Smith, Justin Timberake, Halsey, Lil Durk, Snoop Dogg, Latto, Swae Lee, and Pharrell and Pusha T – and many more.
THEATER & DANCE
Pitchfork

MTV VMAs 2022 Nominees Announced: See the Full List Here

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will take place on Sunday, August 28 at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center. The 2022 nominees have now been announced. Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, and Jack Harlow are tied for the most nominations with seven each. Doja Cat and Harry Styles follow with six nominations, while Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, the Weeknd, and Ed Sheeran each have five.
NEWARK, NJ
BET

DJ Khaled Readies New Single Featuring Drake, Lil Baby

DJ Khaled is hyped up as he prepares to release his new single featuring Drake and Lil Baby, soon. The music mogul took to his Instagram page on Tuesday (July 26) to tease the upcoming music video for the monster single. “They want to finish me, so I went and...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Post Malone & Roddy Ricch’s ‘Cooped’ Up to No. 1 on Rhythmic Airplay Chart

Post Malone becomes one of the 10 artists with the most No. 1s on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart as “Cooped Up,” featuring Roddy Ricch, tops the list dated July 30. The single advances from No. 2 after it gained 4% in plays to become the most-played song at U.S. monitored rhythmic radio stations in the week ending July 24, according to Luminate.
MUSIC
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
94K+
Followers
120K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy