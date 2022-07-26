Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts

WAUKESHA — Competitive gymnastics, a longstanding program at the Waukesha YMCA, has been discontinued. Chris Becker, CEO YMCA of Greater Waukesha County, said as a not-for-profit organization, the YMCA is committed to providing relevant programs and services. During the height of the pandemic that became even more challenging. Becker said program participation has varied and labor shortages impact the ability to provide some specialized programs and staffing costs have increased dramatically, putting a strain on an already tight financial plan.
