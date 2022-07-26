ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedarburg, WI

Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts

By Brian Kramp
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past 30 years, more than 8000 quilts have had...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Culver's food truck making Milwaukee stop; free custard, curds

MILWAUKEE - Culver's will be stopping at the Deer District on Aug. 3 – part of its 17-city "From Wisconsin With Love" food truck tour. The truck will dish out food and custard from noon until 6 p.m. that day. Cheese curds and custard will be available for free.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
On Milwaukee

The Bartolotta restaurants acquire full-ownership of Harbor House

The Bartolotta Restaurants are now the sole owners of the Harbor House, 550 N. Harbor Dr. The New England-style seafood restaurant was previously owned by The Bartolotta Restaurants and The Endeavors Group, headed by the late Michael Cudahy. Cudahy purchased the entity in 2009 and later partnered with Joe and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Cedarburg, WI
State
Wisconsin State
wxerfm.com

The Top 12 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 7/29/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 12 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. Sheboygan’s Night Market happens again tonight from 4-7 (Friday) downtown at Sheboygan’s City Green. Vendors, Food Trucks, Family Zone, Beverage Tent and Live Music! https://bit.ly/3RSmAtw. It’s Holland...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Denial of Okauchee Lake island beer garden may be appealed, owner says

OKAUCHEE — A proposed beer garden at an Okauchee Lake island, denied by the Town of Oconomowoc Plan Commission, still has a chance at approval. Hans Weissgerber brought the proposal to the town last month after receiving a variance approval from Waukesha County to build several structures at the privately-owned Okauchee Island Park just offshore of his restaurant, The Golden Mast Inn.
OKAUCHEE LAKE, WI
racinecountyeye.com

10 Outstanding farm stands to visit in Racine County

Racine County offers a variety of produce, crops, and locally-grown goods. Shopping at farm stands allows you to support small businesses and find products made or grown close to home. Items like fruits, vegetables, eggs, honey, canned goods, and much more can be found at a local stand near you. Check out these farms stands that are currently active in Racine County.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quilts
shepherdexpress.com

The Beers that Made Milwaukee Famous

The history of Milwaukee brewing is inscribed on the city’s landscape. Little wonder that the Milwaukee County Historical Society returns to the subject for its latest exhibition. “Brew City: The Story of Milwaukee Beer” opened this week for an indefinite run at the Historical Society’s elegant building tucked alongside Downtown’s Pere Marquette Park.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
milwaukeemag.com

A Free Culver’s Food Truck Is Coming to the Deer District

On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the first-ever Culver’s food truck is pulling up to the Deer District to peddle free cheese curds and frozen custard. The truck will be in the district from noon-6 p.m. This promotion is part of Culver’s “From Wisconsin With Love” tour, in which Culver’s is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha YMCA discontinues competitive gymnastics program

WAUKESHA — Competitive gymnastics, a longstanding program at the Waukesha YMCA, has been discontinued. Chris Becker, CEO YMCA of Greater Waukesha County, said as a not-for-profit organization, the YMCA is committed to providing relevant programs and services. During the height of the pandemic that became even more challenging. Becker said program participation has varied and labor shortages impact the ability to provide some specialized programs and staffing costs have increased dramatically, putting a strain on an already tight financial plan.
WAUKESHA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Bringing ‘Chilly Willie’ home, family of boater thrown overboard shares story

MADISON, Wis. – Surrounded by loved ones, Winfred Colbert watched and waited on the shore of Lake Monona for search teams to help him bring his brother home. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office found the 74-year-old Milwaukee man Sunday, identified by family as Willie Gene Colbert, after he was accidentally thrown overboard while fishing with friends the day before.
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Kohlwey farmstead likely to be razed

GRAFTON - The last remnant of the once-sprawling Kohlwey Farm in Grafton could soon be gone. The 4-acre Kohlwey farmstead itself, including the farmhouse and outbuildings, is closer to becoming part of the massive Stonewall Farms development being built at the corner of Highway 60 and Keup Road after the Grafton Plan Commission Monday recommended rezoning it.
GRAFTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee family's trampoline stolen from their yard

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee mom wanted to make this summer special, so she bought her kids a trampoline. The fun only lasted a couple of weeks because someone stole it from their yard. Sarah Absher couldn't believe it and has a lot of the same questions we all do: How...
MILWAUKEE, WI
earnthenecklace.com

A.J. Waterman Leaving Fox6: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?

A.J. Waterman has brought all the latest weather updates to Milwaukee for the last three years. But now, he’s moving to the next step of his career. Rumors have been swirling that A.J. Waterman is leaving Fox6 in Milwaukee. WITI-TV viewers not only want to know if the rumors are true, but they also want to know where A.J. Waterman is going if he is indeed leaving. Some speculate if the meteorologist is leaving Wisconsin, too. The weatherman and his colleagues have since confirmed the news.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy