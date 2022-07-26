ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Your County Cast: You’ll notice a big change in the air today!

By Chris Bouzakis
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The temperatures Tuesday morning will be in the low 60s. Humidity will be much lower and the air will be cooler. There will be a light breeze from the west with a mix of sun and lots of afternoon clouds. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday night looks nice! Mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

7 Day Forecast

22News Storm Team Forecast

Watch 22News Live

Track the Storm Team 7 day forecast live every day on 22News:

Weekdays

Morning Newscast 4:30 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.
Mass Appeal Lifestyle Show 11:00 a.m. – Noon
Noon Newscast Noon – 1:00 p.m.
Evening Newscast 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: The CW Springfield 10:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: 22News 11:00 p.m. – 11:35 p.m.

Saturday

Morning Newscast 6:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.
Morning Newscast 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
Evening Newscast 6:00 p.m. – 6:35 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: The CW Springfield 10:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: 22News 11:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday

Morning Newscast 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.
Morning Newscast 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.
22News InFocus Noon – 1:00 p.m.
Evening Newscast 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: The CW Springfield 10:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Nightly Newscast: 22News 11:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
NECN

2nd Tornado Touched Down in Vermont Monday, NWS Confirms

A storm last week produced two tornadoes in Vermont, the National Weather Service said Tuesday, confirming the second twister. The newly confirmed tornado touched down in Waltham on Monday, July 18, a town over from where the other tornado was confirmed, in Addison. That tornado was rated an EF-1; the...
WALTHAM, MA
milfordmirror.com

After heat wave, comfortable conditions return to Connecticut

After temperatures have soared past 90 degrees for days in Connecticut, more comfortable conditions are on tap for Tuesday. There will be a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s, the National Weather Service said. A cold front stalled to the south could...
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

Heat wave breaks at last, bringing merciful highs in the low 80s to Massachusetts — but don’t celebrate for long

A nearly week-long heat wave that at points sent temperatures over 100 degrees broke overnight Monday, delivering needed relief to the scorched residents of Massachusetts. From Tuesday of last week through Monday, temperatures stayed defiantly in the 90s in many areas of the Bay State, while equally-persistent humidity made the heat feel even stronger. On Sunday — the heat wave’s final peak — Boston reached 100 degrees by mid-afternoon, a record for the date and the first time the city hit triple digits in more than a year, weather officials said.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Nearly half of Massachusetts in severe drought; Communities take action to protect water supply

SCITUATE, Mass. — Severe drought conditions are spreading across Massachusetts, bringing supply challenges and enhanced water restrictions across many communities. According to Thursday's report from the US Drought Monitor, nearly 94% of the state is now in a moderate drought or worse. Almost 44% of the state is in a severe drought, up from 26% one week ago.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

What do water ‘restrictions’ mean? How do officials decide to call for them?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – With drought conditions lingering in Rhode Island– many towns and cities are asking their residents to restrict water usage when they can. Four of the five counties in Rhode Island right now are fully experiencing moderate drought. A small portion of Washington County is ‘abnormally dry’, a step below a moderate drought.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes two beaches for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed two beaches for swimming on Thursday. The Department of Health said Larkin Pond Association Beach in Kingston and Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter both have high bacteria levels. The department will continue to monitor the beach quality through...
EXETER, RI
Register Citizen

Officials warn of air quality issues today in Connecticut

Connecticut officials are warning that increased levels of ozone on Wednesday could impact people sensitive to air quality issues. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said ozone levels could approach or exceed a level deemed “unhealthy for sensitive groups” for parts of the state on Wednesday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Boston

Water bans become more common in Massachusetts as drought worsens

PEMBROKE - Towns in the Boston area are running low on water. The signs of drought are just about everywhere - front lawns are torched, reservoirs are low, and the lack of rain is forcing more towns and cities to impose water bans."We are at a critical stage where we need people to conserve. No outdoor water whatsoever," said Pembroke Town Manager Bill Chenard. "We can pump about 1.8 million gallons a day. We have tanks that store 1.55 million gallons a day, but any time you exceed the 1.6 to 1.8, you're drawing down those tanks. When those tanks...
PEMBROKE, MA
Eyewitness News

Safest states during COVID-19 update: Where CT ranks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks among the safest in the country in the fight against COVID-19. The personal finance website WalletHub.com released an updated list of its “Safest States During COVID-19.”. It put Connecticut as the fourth safest state. WalletHub researchers said they compared the 50 states and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
