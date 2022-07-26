ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Joni Mitchell performs surprise show at Newport Folk Festival

By Livia Albeck-Ripka, New York Times Service
Boston Globe
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 78-year-old artist performed a full set, her first in about two decades, at the renowned festival in Rhode Island on Sunday. Joni Mitchell, a revered Canadian singer-songwriter and one of the defining musicians of the 1960s and ’70s, surprised an audience in Rhode Island on Sunday when she appeared at...

www.boston.com

