Joni Mitchell performs surprise show at Newport Folk Festival

On the heels of the release of his latest release WASTELAND, which earned him the No. 1 slot on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip Hop Album chart, Brent Faiyaz extended his worldwide publishing deal with PULSE Music Group. “We’ve been involved with Brent since the beginning,” says Ashley Calhoun, President PULSE Music Group. “PULSE was the first publishing company that Ty sent Brent’s music to, and as soon as I heard Brent’s voice I immediately knew that I had to work with him, so we moved quickly to close the deal in spring of 2016. Brent and Ty then reinvested the publishing advance back into their company, which made it possible for Brent to stay independent as an artist because he was able to support himself financially, use our recording studios, and focus on his music full-time.”

MUSIC ・ 14 HOURS AGO