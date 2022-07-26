ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 person dead after a hit-and-run crash in Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)

 2 days ago

On Monday morning, one person was killed following a bicycle crash in Baton Rouge. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run accident took place on Interstate 12 [...]

53-year-old Terry Ralph dead after a solo-vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish (Jefferson Parish, LA)

53-year-old Terry Ralph dead after a solo-vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish (Jefferson Parish, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 53-year-old Terry Ralph, of Boutte, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on Tuesday morning in Jefferson Parish. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place on US 90 west near Live Oak Boulevard [...]
Police respond to hit and run in Greenwell Springs area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities are responding to a Thursday, July 28 hit and run in a residential area off Greenwell Springs Road. The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Big Bend Avenue and Aletha Drive. Baton Rouge Police were called to the scene. There is no word...
One person hurt in overnight crash on College Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a single vehicle crash on College Dr. early Wednesday morning. According to Baton Rouge Police Department, one person sustained minor injuries in this crash. Emergency services confirm that the person injured in the accident was taken...
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on US 90

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on US 90. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on July 26, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Troopers with LSP Troop B responded to a single-vehicle crash on US 90 west near Live Oak Boulevard in Westwego, Louisiana. Terry Ralph, 53, of Boutte, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Worker pinned against garbage truck after being hit by car

BATON ROUGE - A waste collection employee was pinned to a garbage truck after being struck by another car. Sources told WBRZ that a car drove into the back of a garbage truck and pinned a worker on Coursey Boulevard between South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Stumberg Lane, with "possible broken legs" as a result.
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Blount Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Wednesday, July 27 crash on Blount Road near Heavenly Gates Avenue. The incident occurred around 2:06 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is responding to the scene. There is no...
3 suspects arrested in Alabama after deadly Plaquemine shooting

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities arrested three suspects in Alabama who are allegedly connected to the deadly Tuesday shooting of a 29-year-old man in Plaquemine. The Plaquemine Police Department responded to W.W. Harleaux on Tuesday evening and found Mario Walker suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. According...
Firefighters rescue person trapped in vehicle after Bluebonnet Boulevard crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Firefighters rescued a person trapped inside a vehicle after a crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard Wednesday afternoon. The St. George Fire Department said crews were on site of a serious three-vehicle crash after 5 p.m. where one person was extricated in 18 minutes. The individual was taken to the local hospital and is now in stable condition.
BRPD investigating reported theft at gas station on Highland Rd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a gas station located at 8885 Highland Rd. A little after midnight, officers arrived at the Exxon and Circle K located at 8885 Highland Rd. BRPD is investigating a reported theft at this location. At this...
