Willmar, MN

Minnesota Supreme Court will not hear Vossen competency appeal

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 2 days ago

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Supreme Court says they will not hear Kandiyohi County's appeal in the Algene Vossen murder case. Vossen, 80 of Sioux Falls, is charged with Intentional Second Degree Murder for the January 1974 stabbing death of...

www.willmarradio.com

WJON

Man Sentenced for Stealing Motorcycles, Pickups in Central MN

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man who pleaded guilty to stealing several motorcycles and pickups around central Minnesota has been sentenced for his crimes. Thirty-seven-year-old Travis Magney has been sentenced to one year and 11 months in prison for the seven thefts. He gets credit for already serving 424 days in the county jail.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
willmarradio.com

Only four applicants for job opening at Willmar Police Department

(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says it's alarming how few applicants they have had for an opening in the Willmar Police Department.... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Felt says the number of people getting into law enforcement as a career has plummeted... Your browser does...
WILLMAR, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Body found in parked vehicle in central Minnesota

(Litchfield, MN) --Authorities in Meeker County are investigating the death of a central Minnesota man. Sheriff's deputies say the body of 39-year-old Jason Sutter, of Hutchinson, was found in a parked vehicle Monday morning in a rural area of Greenleaf Township. A 911 caller made the report just after 6:10 a.m. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office is doing an autopsy.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Woman identified in fatal crash with garbage truck in west central Minnesota

(Raymond, MN) -- The woman killed in a crash with a garbage truck in Kandiyohi County is identified as 56-year-old Nicolassa Bernabe-Lopez of Willmar. Sheriff’s deputies say Bernabe-Lopez was driving her mini-van Tuesday near Raymond when she collided with the garbage truck. The driver from Atwater was treated for minor injuries.
RAYMOND, MN
Willmar, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Kandiyohi County, MN
Willmar, MN
WJON

Stolen ATV in Stearns County; Hit and Run in St. Cloud

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting a stolen ATV. It is a yellow 2002 Polaris Sportsman 400. It was stolen near Highway 28 in Sauk Centre Township. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the ATV was sitting outside with the key in the ignition. The neighbors reportedly saw the vehicle leaving the property at a slow rate of speed.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Alexandria Getting Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge Clinic Next Year

(KNSI) – Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge has broken ground in Alexandria on a new men’s inpatient clinic. The facility sits on 13.5 acres on Lake Winona, the home of a former doctor. The organization had been looking for a site for several years before inquiring about the property of a former doctor who passed away in 2016. The children of Dr. William Heegaard say they think their parents would be thrilled to have the land go to help others.
marshallradio.net

Marshall native becomes Minnesota’s youngest auctioneer

MARSHALL (KMHL) – A Marshall native is Minnesota’s youngest auctioneer. Braxton Seifert, 17, of Marshall recently graduated from the World Wide College of Auctioneering and is currently Minnesota’s youngest auctioneer. Seifert will officially be licensed in Minnesota through Lyon County on his 18th birthday in December, until...
MARSHALL, MN
Bring Me The News

Kayakers struck by boater on central Minnesota lake

Two people were injured as they were kayaking on a central Minnesota lake and struck by a boater. According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Monday at about 1:10 p.m. on Sauk Lake in Sauk Centre. The sheriff's report says a 48-year-old Sauk Centre man was driving an 18-foot Crestliner boat when he struck a two-person kayak.
SAUK CENTRE, MN
knsiradio.com

Two Utilities Plan Transmission Line Ending in Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – More utilities plan to bring energy to central Minnesota from other parts of the state. Late last week Xcel Energy announced it intends to build a 120-mile power line ending in Becker. On Monday, Minnesota Power and Great River Energy said they are looking to construct a transmission line stretching from Itasca County south to substations in Benton and Sherburne Counties.
BECKER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Willmar man told firefighters he was "wasted" following fatal head-on crash

NEW LONDON, Minn. -- An 18-year-old Willmar man faces serious charges accusing him of being under the influence of alcohol and marijuana prior to a fatal head-on crash over the weekend. According to charges filed in Kandiyohi County, Daniel Lohse faces criminal vehicular homicide while under influence of alcohol, criminal vehicular operation under influence of alcohol, DWI and underage drinking and driving. The former two counts are felonies while the latter two are misdemeanors. During the overnight hours Sunday, Lohse was allegedly driving drunk after leaving a house party in New London when he swerved into an oncoming vehicle, killing the driver and...
WILLMAR, MN
klfdradio.com

Fatal Crash in Kandiyohi County

A 52-year-old Willmar woman was killed in a head-on crash Sunday morning on Highway 71 in Lake Andrew Township in Kandiyohi County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Dalia Zuniga of Willmar was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu northbound on Highway 71 at 2:21 a.m. Sunday, and 18-year-old Daniel Lohse of Willmar was driving a 2009 GMC Sierra southbound on Highway 71 when the vehicles collided.
myklgr.com

Kandiyohi County identifies Willmar woman killed in Tuesday collision

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a Willmar woman who died in a Kandiyohi County collision Tuesday morning. On July 26, at about 9:44 a.m., the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a garbage truck and a 2003 Dodge Caravan at the intersection of 60th St SW & 105th Ave SW, about five miles east of Raymond.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

"The Wall That Heals" begins four-day run in Winsted Thursday

(Winsted MN-) The 'Wall That Heals' national tour makes a stop in Winsted today. The Wall That Heals exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center. Officials say the 27th season began in March and visits 29 communities during the year....
WINSTED, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar man charged with Criminal Vehicular Homicide after fatal crash Sunday

(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man made his first appearance in Kandiyohi County District Court Tuesday on charges accusing him of driving drunk and killing a Willmar woman in a crash Sunday morning. 18-year-old Daniel Lohse is charged with Criminal Vehicular Homicide, Criminal Vehicular Operation, DWI and Underage Drinking. He appeared before Judge Stephanie Beckman and unconditional bail was set at 250,000 dollars. His next court date was set for August 3rd.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Glencoe man arrested for threats with a handgun

(Litchfield MN-) A Glencoe man is in the Meeker County Jail after allegedly making threats with a hand gun Sunday morning. The sheriff's department says 20-year-old Noe Hernandez faces charges of Terroristic Threats. At 2:19 a.m. Sunday deputies investigated a report of several vehicles doing burnouts on 215th Street in Greenleaf Township, south of Litchfield. Deputies found out about a confrontation in which someone, later believed to be Hernandez, was involved in a confrontation, flashed a handgun, and threatened to "shoot up the place." An arrest warrant was issued and Hernandez was apprehended Monday, and now awaits arraignment in Meeker County District Court.
GLENCOE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

The Wall That Heals’ is in Minnesota this week

(Winstead, MN)--A traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is making a stop in Winsted this week (Wednesday-Sunday). The Wall That Heals exhibit includes a three-quarters scale model of the monument in Washington, D-C, and a mobile education center. Chris Otto with the American Legion Post 407 says the exhibit is a way to pay tribute to Vietnam vets and a tool to teach younger people. The Wall That Heals will be escorted into town by Winsted and Howard Lake police and firefighters and 60 American Legion riders today (Tuesday 2 p.m.) on County Road One to the Winstock grounds.
WINSTED, MN
kduz.com

Glencoe Man Arrested After Confrontation in Meeker County

A Glencoe man was arrested after an incident involving a gun Sunday morning in Meeker County. At 2:19 a.m. the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office received a report of several vehicles doing burnouts on the road at the intersection of 215th Street and 575th Avenue in Greenleaf Township. Upon arrival,...
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Douglas County

(Moe Township, MN)--One person is reportedly seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Douglas County on Wednesday evening. According to the report, a motorcycle driven by Eric Anthony Tonn, 36, of Hutchinson, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 in Moe Township when he crashed. Tonn reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 injured after 18-foot boat strikes 2-person kayak on Sauk Lake

SAUK CENTRE, Minn. -- Two people are in the hospital following a watercraft collision between a boat and kayak in Sauk Centre Monday afternoon.According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at around 1 p.m. on Sauk Lake. There, an 18-foot Crestliner boat - driven by a 48-year-old Sauk Centre man - crashed into a two-person kayak, injuring the two occupants. The kayakers were identified as a 59-year-old and 62-year-old from Fort Collins, Colorado. Both are hospitalized. One of the occupants suffered serious injuries in the accident and was later airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital for further care. The boat driver and his passengers were not injured in the incident. The sheriff's office says the incident remains under investigation. 
SAUK CENTRE, MN
valleynewslive.com

Woman dead following crash with garbage truck in West-Central MN

NEAR RAYMOND, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is dead and a man is hurt following a crash involving a garbage truck and a minivan. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Department says it happened on Tuesday, July 26 at a rural intersection near Raymond, MN. Authorities are not saying...
RAYMOND, MN

