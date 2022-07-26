Minnesota Supreme Court will not hear Vossen competency appeal

NEW LONDON, Minn. -- An 18-year-old Willmar man faces serious charges accusing him of being under the influence of alcohol and marijuana prior to a fatal head-on crash over the weekend. According to charges filed in Kandiyohi County, Daniel Lohse faces criminal vehicular homicide while under influence of alcohol, criminal vehicular operation under influence of alcohol, DWI and underage drinking and driving. The former two counts are felonies while the latter two are misdemeanors. During the overnight hours Sunday, Lohse was allegedly driving drunk after leaving a house party in New London when he swerved into an oncoming vehicle, killing the driver and...

WILLMAR, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO