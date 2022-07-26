ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Deadly duplex fire in Columbia was intentionally set, officials say

By Tim Renaud
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A deadly Sunday morning fire at a duplex in Columbia was intentionally set, according to Richland County fire officials.

Crews with the Columbia Fire Department responded to a duplex fire off Sands Street just before 4:30 a.m.; at the scene, first-arriving crews found much of the property was on fire from the porch to the roof.

Four vehicles on the property were also on fire when crews arrived at the scene.

Firefighters made entry into the home and found one victim. “The victim was removed from the property and the rest of the fire was extinguished,” officials said. “There were no other injuries.”

Following an investigation into the fire, the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the deadly fire was intentionally set, noting that the fire started on the front exterior of the duplex.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is handling the arson investigation.

