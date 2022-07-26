ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

CDG Engineering acquires North Carolina firm

By Staff Reports
Andalusia Star News
 2 days ago

Civil engineering consulting firm CDG, Inc. announced the acquisition of North Carolina-based consulting firm Shield Engineering, Inc. on Friday, July 15. With offices in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Knoxville, Tennessee, Shield has provided environmental consulting, civil design, geotechnical, and construction engineering services for industry, manufacturers, municipalities, and commercial businesses throughout the...

www.andalusiastarnews.com

