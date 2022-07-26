CDG Engineering acquires North Carolina firm
Civil engineering consulting firm CDG, Inc. announced the acquisition of North Carolina-based consulting firm Shield Engineering, Inc. on Friday, July 15. With offices in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Knoxville, Tennessee, Shield has provided environmental consulting, civil design, geotechnical, and construction engineering services for industry, manufacturers, municipalities, and commercial businesses throughout the...www.andalusiastarnews.com
Comments / 0