CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Applications for the new City of Cleveland Commission for Black Women and Girls are still open for those interested. The women-led advisory body will consist of 12 members and two ex-officio members who work with Mayor Justin Bibb and City Council to make legislation and program recommendations dedicated to improving outcomes for Black women and girls based on a “data-driven approach,” according to a news release.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO