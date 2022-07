Schools and school districts across the Bluegrass State are being invited to participate in a COVID-19 vaccine incentive for students as they head back to the classroom. The Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP) says it's inviting schools and districts statewide to participate in the "Healthy Back-to School" grant program, which supplies $20 Mastercard gift cards to be given out at school vaccination events.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO