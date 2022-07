The body of a man was found at a home on Highway 190 Monday evening. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and Emergency Services responded to the home to find the body and had questions about the cause of death. The Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control was called to assist with the investigation. The investigation revealed the man had been in the home since the 22nd. The body was turned over to the coroner and an autopsy was scheduled.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO