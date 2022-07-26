ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions prize soars to $810M, third-largest jackpot ever

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - A $2 lottery ticket could pay off big if you end of winning the Mega Millions jackpot. Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery is worth a whopping $810 million. That the third-largest jackpot ever. While the odds you match all six winning lottery numbers is slim, people in...

Alina Andras

4 amazing burger places in Georgia

If you love tasty, juicy burgers with some crispy french fries on the side then this article is for your because I have put together a list of 4 amazing burger places that you definitely have to check out next time you are in the area.
CBS 46

Black Restaurant Week holding restaurant showcase Aug. 12

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As part of Atlanta’s Black Restaurant Week, State Farm Arena will host the organization’s NOSH Culinary Showcase Aug. 12. The showcase will feature many of Atlanta’s best Black chefs, from food trucks to fine dining establishments, in live demonstrations and tasting stations. The dishes will come from a variety of inspirations, including African and Caribbean flavors.
DNC considers Atlanta for 2024 convention

The Democratic National Committee toured State Farm arena on Thursday. The DNC is considering Atlanta as one of the potential host cities of the 2024 DNC Convention.
Atlanta’s Private Helicopter Tour Service

Today, helicopter trips are getting increasingly popular and for an honest reason. You will not get such authentic and fantastic thrills anywhere else than from the security and luxury of your seat with Atlanta’s Private Helicopter Tour Service. This is where you and your loved ones may experience the...
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Seafood in Atlanta

Atlanta may not be located on the coast or have the brand recognition of seafood cities like Maine, Charleston, New Orleans, or San Diego, but make no mistake—the local seafood scene is actually pretty incredible. From Kimball House to Wahoo! Grill, many of the city’s seafood restaurants pride themselves on securing the best and freshest ingredients possible, whether that means bringing in fish from the Gulf Coast or the Blue Ridge Mountains. Furthermore, while there are some more affordable and cozy fish markets and neighborhood eateries that will undoubtedly blow you away, many of Atlanta’s most renowned restaurants serving seafood are more elevated and upscale, which means that in addition to getting some great fish, you’ll also be getting a great experience. From luxurious fine dining restaurants that offer the best fruits de mer to no-frills neighborhood joints with mouthwatering fish platters, here are 15 restaurants where you can get the best seafood in Atlanta.
How Lamborghini is doubling down on Atlanta

Brandon Saszi recalls the first time he saw a Lamborghini in metro Atlanta, back in the 1980s, when the northern suburbs were less Real Housewives and a little more Podunk. As a 6-year-old Hot Wheels fanatic at the time, Saszi was traveling with his mom on Johnson Ferry Road when he spotted a red Lamborghini Countach, the exotic, angular model Leonardo DiCaprio had so much trouble exiting in The Wolf of Wall Street. Seeing a car like that in pre-Olympics Atlanta was an event, and young Saszi went bananas.
Stone Mountain woman to celebrate 109th birthday

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - A Stone Mountain woman is preparing to celebrate a major milestone: her 109th birthday. Relda Mackins will turn 109 years old on Sunday, Aug. 7. Born in 1913 in Jellico, Tennessee, Relda was raised in Kentucky. After graduating from school, she moved to Detroit to learn cosmetology and joined the Alpha Chi Pi Omega sorority.
10 must-try food trucks rolling through Atlanta

As Atlanta’s vibrant food scene flourishes, don’t forget about the amazing food trucks taking the city by storm. With more than 200 food trucks featuring a variety of cuisines with creative dishes, you’ll be sure to find one you love. Some of these mobile eateries have permanent...
Breman bank robber wore hat of popular Atlanta BBQ chain

BREMAN, Ga. - Investigators are hoping someone will recognize the distinctive look worn by a man who robbed a Breman bank on Tuesday. Breman police said around 1:30 p.m. the man entered the Bank of the Ozarks near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Georgia Highway 78. It was not immediately clear how much money the man made off with, if any.
Water bill program to help Atlanta residents with past due payments

ATLANTA — A program launching Thursday is meant to help residents in Atlanta catch up on their water bills, according to the city's watershed management department. Customers who are accepted into the department's F.L.O.A.T. program are eligible for "account adjustments, interest-free payment plans, and one-time grants and credits" for their water bills, including a comprehensive assistance program for single-family residences with,
What’s Next for Atlanta’s Black-Owned Food Trucks?

Food trucks have evolved over the past decade from a trendy culinary phenomenon to a staple of urban life across the country. Vibrant food truck scenes now surround cities such as Los Angeles and Houston. It was once thought that Atlanta would be next in line, but boundless red tape and restrictions stood in the way. Now, a new bill might ease at least one of these challenges.
