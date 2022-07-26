ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Markee Anderson to reveal commitment decision with pancakes — and syrup

By Phil Kornblut
The State
The State
 2 days ago

The end of the recruiting process is within sight for Dorman High offensive lineman Markee Anderson, one of the premier prospects in South Carolina for the 2023 class.

The heavily recruited Anderson (6-4, 300) whittled his list down to South Carolina, Clemson, North Carolina and LSU and took official visits to each. Now he’s ready to announce his choice and will do so at a gathering at his church at 3 p.m. Sunday.

“Not a hundred percent right now, but I do have kind of a clear idea where I want to go,” Anderson said.

On a scale of 1 to 10, Anderson identified his decision level as an eight. The school he’s thinking strongest about right now, his likely choice, is the one where he felt most comfortable on his visits, and where early playing time will be available.

“I would just say the family environment and the good vibes I got 24/7 down there every time I went down,” Anderson said. “The school I picked has a very good opportunity for me to come in and start as a freshman. That’s my dream as of now. That’s kind of another thing coming from the school.”

Anderson said he is still talking to coaches from each of the schools. He said he hears from the Gamecocks every other day and from Clemson once or twice a week.

So, how will Anderson identify his choice? Will he put the school’s baseball cap on his head? Or perhaps unbutton his jacket to reveal the school’s logo on a shirt? None of the above. Anderson is going where no recruit has ever gone before.

“I’m going to have a stack of pancakes and four bottles of maple syrup,” Anderson said. “Each bottle is going to have a different logo on of the school. When I say what I need to say, I’m going to pick the bottle I want and dump the syrup on the pancakes and eat it. And that’s who I will be committed to.”

Anderson might be eating pancakes on Sunday, but his future coach will be looking for him to produce pancake blocks in the future. There’s every reason to believe he will do just that.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllClemson

Peter Woods Talks All In Cookout, Decision to Commit to Clemson Despite Pressure to Stay Home

One of the biggest pieces to Clemson's 2023 recruiting class was back on campus Monday. DL Peter Woods, who committed to the Tigers earlier this month, was one of 16 current commits to attend Dabo Swinney's annual All-In Cookout. The blue-chip prospect out of Alabaster, Alabama, told All Clemson it's amazing how much of a close-knit group this recruiting class is already.
CLEMSON, SC
Columbia Star

Look out 5A, Tom Knotts ain’t happy

There was a resounding cheer from the Gaffney fans––and possibly a bit from 5A fans throughout South Carolina––when the Indians defeated the Dutch Fork Silver Foxes 22-19 in the 5A State Championship game at Benedict’s Charles W. Johnson Stadium last December. Those celebrations may be...
IRMO, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
State
South Carolina State
247Sports

Clemson not getting a Big Ten sniff

Also Cal brings nothing and probably a olive branch to California government. Posted on 22 hrs, , User Since 8 months ago, User Post Count: 1207. Clemson adds very little, that’s well known by now. They’re stuck where they are. Because they bring NOTHING to the table. Posted...
CLEMSON, SC
The State

Quarterbacks and ‘crazy’ defensive depth: Eric Mac Lain dishes on Clemson football

When ACC Network studio analyst Eric Mac Lain thinks about Clemson football’s 2022 season, his mind immediately goes to the game’s most important position. After all, the former Tigers offensive lineman saw firsthand how much elite quarterback play can elevate Clemson. Mac Lain spent the majority of his all-conference career blocking for future national champion Deshaun Watson.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Previews#Recruiting#American Football#Lsu#Gamecocks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WIS-TV

Modern version of historical “The Green Book” to launch in The Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Do you know the history of “The Green Book?”. Back in the 1960′s, during the segregation era, the book was a guide to establishments where African Americans would be accepted as customers. It was originally called, “The Negro Motorist Green Book.”. A...
Kennardo G. James

This SC Town Is Considered One of the “Best Small Towns” in America

Take a look at the SC town that many consider to be the best small town in America.Cliffs Living website. For many years now, there has been an ongoing debate about the best small towns in America. According to "Town & Country" magazine, a few towns in the running are Damariscotta, Maine, Galena, Illinois, Pella, Iowa, Welch, West Virginia, and Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.
WYFF4.com

The music of The Temptations comes to Greenville in August

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The music of The Temptations is coming to the Peace Center in downtown Greenville Aug. 2-7. 'Ain't Too Proud- The Life and Times of The Temptations' tells the story of the Motown group's journey from Detroit, Michigan to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It won the Tony Award in 2019 for Best Choreography.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSOC Charlotte

‘Major’ drug operation in Rock Hill shows local fentanyl problem

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Federal investigators said they have uncovered a major drug operation with drugs such as fentanyl flying into Rock Hill and Charlotte. Investigators told Channel 9 that Archie Arsenio Caldwell of Rock Hill has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison. He was a part of the operation with other suspects, according to investigators. Detectives say those in the operation ordered fentanyl from California used it to make fentanyl-laced pills. The pills were sold in Rock Hill, Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Charlotte and in Atlanta.
ROCK HILL, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
6K+
Followers
423
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy