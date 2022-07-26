Markee Anderson to reveal commitment decision with pancakes — and syrup

The end of the recruiting process is within sight for Dorman High offensive lineman Markee Anderson, one of the premier prospects in South Carolina for the 2023 class.

The heavily recruited Anderson (6-4, 300) whittled his list down to South Carolina, Clemson, North Carolina and LSU and took official visits to each. Now he’s ready to announce his choice and will do so at a gathering at his church at 3 p.m. Sunday.

“Not a hundred percent right now, but I do have kind of a clear idea where I want to go,” Anderson said.

On a scale of 1 to 10, Anderson identified his decision level as an eight. The school he’s thinking strongest about right now, his likely choice, is the one where he felt most comfortable on his visits, and where early playing time will be available.

“I would just say the family environment and the good vibes I got 24/7 down there every time I went down,” Anderson said. “The school I picked has a very good opportunity for me to come in and start as a freshman. That’s my dream as of now. That’s kind of another thing coming from the school.”

Anderson said he is still talking to coaches from each of the schools. He said he hears from the Gamecocks every other day and from Clemson once or twice a week.

So, how will Anderson identify his choice? Will he put the school’s baseball cap on his head? Or perhaps unbutton his jacket to reveal the school’s logo on a shirt? None of the above. Anderson is going where no recruit has ever gone before.

“I’m going to have a stack of pancakes and four bottles of maple syrup,” Anderson said. “Each bottle is going to have a different logo on of the school. When I say what I need to say, I’m going to pick the bottle I want and dump the syrup on the pancakes and eat it. And that’s who I will be committed to.”

Anderson might be eating pancakes on Sunday, but his future coach will be looking for him to produce pancake blocks in the future. There’s every reason to believe he will do just that.