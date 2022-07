The difference between knowing what’s coming and having it happen is really what the climate conversation is about. It is indisputable that human activity is warming the planet at an alarming rate, far faster than even scientists anticipated. Because this crisis is so multi-pronged and complicated it can be overwhelming to think about, much less act upon. Many different variables are happening all at once, threatening to cascade into dire consequences for millions of people and as many species, both locally and globally.

