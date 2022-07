Incumbent Melissa Gilliam will be facing off against local attorney Blake Dudley in the Aug. 2 primary election to determine which will be the Republican candidate for the position of St. Francois County prosecuting attorney in the Nov. 8 general election. Because there is no Democratic candidate running for the position of prosecuting attorney, the winner of the Republican primary election will be the de facto winner of the general election.

SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO