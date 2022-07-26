ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox fans fighting each other as team implodes

By Matthew Neschis
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Amidst the Red Sox’s atrocious play in July, Boston fans are literally up in arms.

Two fans came to blows during Monday night’s game between the Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park. According to one onlooker who recorded the fight, it stemmed from the fan wearing a red shirt dumping his beer on another fan in a white shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gG7n4_0gtC8ypn00
Red Sox fans fight on July 26, 2022

“Just another Monday in Boston,” wrote Kiers Jenner, who posted the video on Twitter.

Although, what was unusual — at least for this month — is the Red Sox actually won. Boston pulled out a 3-1 victory over Cleveland, breaking a five-game losing streak.

Many of these losses have more closely resembled the scores of football games than baseball. The Yankees demolished the Sox to the tune of 14-1 and 13-2 on consecutive nights leading into the All-Star break. Upon return, the Blue Jays put up four touchdowns, pummeling Boston, 28-5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DqTct_0gtC8ypn00
Jackie Bradley Jr. scores during the Red Sox’s win over the Guardians.

The Red Sox and their noncompetitive performances are seemingly in a league of their own, as they’ve broken the MLB record for the worst run differential over five games on three separate occasions in the past ten days.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees potential trade partner: Boston Red Sox

In losing five straight games to the Yankees and Blue Jays, the Red Sox gave up 54 more runs than they scored. That run differential is the worst, for any team, in any five game span, since 1901, which was not real baseball. Add to that that all five games came against division opponents, in a division where a month ago we thought FOUR teams would come out as playoff seeds, and you have an argument that those five games were the worst such consecutive stretch any baseball team has ever been through.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

The 2 current favorites to land Juan Soto in blockbuster trade before deadline

Juan Soto is expected to be traded ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. There are plenty of suitors and Soto’s unwillingness to sign a long-term deal with the Washington Nationals suggests a move may be on the horizon. But which team currently leads the pack? Who are the favorites to land Juan Soto? MLB insider Jeff Passan wrote in a recent ESPN article that the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals are the current favorites.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Boston, MA
FanSided

3 Red Sox who don’t deserve to be on the roster past the trade deadline

The Boston Red Sox have a few players that should not be on their team. The Boston Red Sox have been extremely streaky this season. They were in last place in the AL East entering play on May 16 with a 13-21 record. From May 16 through June 26, they were 29-10, which got them all the way up to 42-31 and good enough for second in the AL East and the third best record in the AL overall. But since then, they have gone 7-18. So they are back at .500 with a 49-49 record and back in last place in the AL East.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Yankees shopping former All-Star outfielder

The New York Yankees are shaping up to be one of the most active teams ahead of the MLB trade deadline. That may include moving some players out as well as bringing them in. One Yankee who could be on the move is outfielder Joey Gallo, who has struggled in 2022. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have been actively shopping Gallo ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline. The San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are both interested, according to Heyman, but are currently prioritizing trade talks for Washington’s Juan Soto instead.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Bradley Jr.
FanSided

Braves can solve outfield woes by trading for former local product

The Atlanta Braves should look into trading for former local star Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies before the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline. With Adam Duvall done for the season, the Atlanta Braves could look to solve its outfield issues by trading for Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies.
MLB
FanNation Fastball

TRADE: Boston Red Sox And Milwaukee Brewers Make A Deal

On Monday, the Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers made a trade. Brewers Player Development: "Minor league roster moves: OF Jackson Chourio Wisconsin (A+), will be active tomorrow (6/26) OF Abraham Almonte traded to Boston for cash considerations RHP Luis Contreras Biloxi (AA) RHP JT Hintzen has been released INF Jean Carmona has been released"
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Fenway Park#Mlb#The Red Sox#Cleveland Guardians#Yankees#The Blue Jays
ClutchPoints

Red Sox news: Boston fans are so fed up they’re getting in brawls at Fenway Park

Emotions are clearly high among the Red Sox fan base. The franchise was destroyed 28-5 by the Toronto Blue Jays just a few days ago and sits in fourth place in the AL East with a record of 49-48. They were swept by the Blue Jays in their most recent series and also have lost […] The post Red Sox news: Boston fans are so fed up they’re getting in brawls at Fenway Park appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Patriots Have Released Veteran Free Agent Signing

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have released first-year OL Darryl Williams. Williams was signed by the Patriots on June 21, 2022. Williams, 25, spent the majority of the last two seasons on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad after originally joining the team as a rookie free agent out of Mississippi State on April 26, 2020. The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder was released by Kansas City on June 14, 2022. He was a three-year starter at college and played in 45 games with 38 starts, 25 at left guard and 13 at center.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Noah Syndergaard Comments On The Trade Rumors

The trade deadline rumors are heating up. We’re now just a week away from the official deadline. Several big names could be on the move, and while it’s fun to speculate, we have no way of knowing what’s going to happen in the next week. One pitcher...
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Trevino leads Yankees against the Mets after 4-hit performance

New York Yankees (66-31, first in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (59-37, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.24 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -111, Yankees -108; over/under is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy