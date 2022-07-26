ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On-Site Water Treatment Pioneered by OriginClear Is Now Mandated

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022--

OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN ), the Clean Water Innovation Hub™, announces that decentralized water treatment, long pioneered by OriginClear’s Modular Water Systems ™(MWS), is now being mandated by major US cities to recycle water in large new buildings.

A Modular Water System in Fabrication. These patented modular water treatment systems designed by OriginClear’s Chief Engineer, Daniel Early, P.E., are manufactured using structurally reinforced, high-density polyethylene thermoplastics and have service lifecycles of up to 100 years. Modular Water Systems provide a single point of delivery and the prefabricated and self-contained systems considerably reduce installation and long-term costs. In many cases they can be installed and ready for commissioning within a single day. For these reasons demand for and use of the Modular product line is growing rapidly within the specifying and consulting engineering community which the systems are designed to serve. (Photo-OriginClear)

“I have been designing decentralized water treatment systems for the past 20 years, developing patented designs for prefabricated on-site systems,” said Daniel M. Early P.E., President of MWS. “In 2018, OriginClear licensed my patents and asked me to build MWS, and now demand is extremely high for our standardized product line.”

The first self-contained water treatment system MWS delivered was a 2018 wastewater treatment system for a brewery, as covered in Craft Brewing Business, which stated that MWS “deploys a manufacturing approach totally unique to the water and wastewater industry in North America.”

Recently, OriginClear reported that MWS received purchase orders in one month that nearly equaled the entirety of 2021. Mr. Early stated that “we are seeing rising demand for modular water systems to reduce the need for municipal sewage connections.”

This kind of water independence is now becoming law. As CNBC recently reported, “San Francisco recently passed a law requiring every new building over 100,000 square feet to have a water-recycling system. There are similar requirements in Los Angeles, and programs like it are cropping up in Denver, Austin, Texas, and New York City.”

“These cities are doing the obvious thing, which is to mandate that large residential water users reuse their water at least once, by treating human waste to potable standards right where it is used,” added Dan Early. “Our customers routinely treat their effluent onsite, although rarely to the level of totally potable water.”

A case study published in 2019, “ Automotive Dealership Expands into Rural Land with OriginClear Modular System ”, illustrated a closed-loop “Black Water” system in which the reclaimed water could be continuously and effectively resupplied to the dealership for toilet and urinal re-flush purposes.

To speed up adoption of decentralized water treatment and recycling, OriginClear has developed Water On Demand™, a pilot program to deliver water systems without requiring payment up front.

“Water On Demand can help businesses eliminate or mitigate their dependency on municipal sewage treatment, which can be costly or even totally unavailable,” said Riggs Eckelberry, OriginClear CEO. “This is a growing trend as city water systems fall behind on funding ─ and populations increasingly migrate away from big urban centers. For wastewater producers, the ability to pay-as-you-go for water treatment services is revolutionary. For investors, Water on Demand enables them to participate in the financing of these services at a stage we believe is undervalued.”

About OriginClear Inc.

Once a government monopoly, Clean Water is going private. Driven by decades of governmental neglect and soaring water rates, local industries and communities are now treating and recycling their own water. That’s good for business and good for sustainability, and now the innovative fintech, Water On Demand™, is providing capital to enable this megatrend. For the first time, Clean Water has become an investable asset, open to Main Street investors, with the potential for generational royalties. OriginClear® is the Clean Water Innovation Hub™ for both Water On Demand and Modular Water Systems™ – a leader in onsite, prefabricated systems made with sophisticated materials that can last decades. Get live weekly updates every Thursday by signing up at www.originclear.com/ceo.

OriginClear Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” “expect,” “plans” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein.

These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and s. uncertainties associated with our history of losses and our need to raise additional financing, the acceptance of our products and technology in the marketplace, our ability to demonstrate the commercial viability of our products and technology and our need to increase the size of our organization, and if or when the Company will receive and/or fulfill its obligations under any purchaser orders. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in the Company’s quarterly and annual reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason except as may be required under applicable law.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

