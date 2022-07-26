ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

ROCCAT’s Iconic Kone XP Mouse Meets Stellar Wireless Tech in the All-New Kone XP Air Wireless Customizable RGB Gaming Mouse

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WcVNd_0gtC8tQA00

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022--

ROCCAT, Turtle Beach Corporation’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) award-winning PC gaming peripherals brand, today revealed the all-new Kone XP Air Wireless RGB Customizable Gaming Mouse with Rapid Charge Dock . The Kone XP Air is the Stellar Wireless version of the recently released Kone XP – the culmination of 15 years of research and development to produce an industry-leading multi-purpose gaming mouse. With strong reviews and multiple Editor’s Choice awards from key gaming and tech publications, including a 4.5/5 from Tom’s Hardware and being named Best Premium Gaming Mouse with a 4.5/5 by PCMag.com, the wired Kone XP features meticulously perfected ergonomics, multiple buttons, and 29 assignable functions to make it one of the most customizable wireless PC gaming mice on the market. Adding a stylish AIMO -enabled RGB Rapid Charge Dock, ROCCAT’s Stellar Wireless technology, and Bluetooth ® connectivity make the wireless Kone XP Air even more versatile. The Kone XP Air comes in Black or Arctic White, and gamers can pre-order today for a $169.99 MSRP at www.roccat.com and participating retailers worldwide. The Kone XP Air launches August 22, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005172/en/

ROCCAT’s Iconic Kone XP Mouse Meets Stellar Wireless Tech In The All-New Kone XP Air Wireless Customizable RGB Gaming Mouse (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Kone XP Air strikes the perfect mix of style, performance, and utility,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach. “The reception to the wired Kone XP has been amazing, with fans immediately asking for a wireless version, so we’re excited to let everyone know the Kone XP Air is on its way and will be available less than a month from now.”

Like its wired predecessor, the Kone XP Air is the perfect blend of design and technology. Coming from a long line of iconic gaming mice, the Kone XP Air offers stunning 3D RGB lighting, as well as ROCCAT’s precise Owl-Eye 19K DPI optical sensor and ridiculously fast Titan Optical Switches . Expertly crafted ergonomics deliver supreme comfort for extended hours of play, while multiple buttons plus the Kone XP Air ’s 4D Wheel expand the mouse’s capabilities to 29 programmable functions thanks to ROCCAT’s Easy-Shift [+] technology. The Kone XP Air ’s translucent shell not only offers a view of its vibrant RGB lighting zones, but also allows the wireless mouse to achieve a weight of just 99g.

In addition to the reimagined AIMO RGB lighting, the Kone XP Air boasts ROCCAT’s incredibly reliable 2.4GHz Stellar Wireless technology, as well as Bluetooth connectivity allowing the mouse to be paired with multiple devices. At the heart of the Kone XP Air is ROCCAT’s smooth and precise Owl-Eye 19K DPI optical sensor that perfectly tracks every movement, and at all speeds, for gamers who always want to have the upper hand over their competitors. Additionally, outstanding heat-treated PTFE feet make for a smooth glide across desktops. Inside the Kone XP Air PC gamers will find none other than some of the fastest switches available – ROCCAT’s Titan Optical Switches. The ridiculously fast Titan Optical Switches deliver unprecedented response speed and incredible durability, with a 100 million click life cycle.

The Kone XP Air comes complete with a stylish AIMO -enabled RGB charging dock. The Kone XP Air is part of the AIMO eco-system allowing the mouse and its charging dock to display up to 16.8 million colors and to communicate with other AIMO -enabled products, such as the Vulcan TKL mechanical RGB gaming keyboard to guarantee a unique lighting experience across gamers’ set-ups. The Kone XP Air ’s Rapid Charge Dock provides up to five hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of charge. Fully charged, the Kone XP Air provides up to 100 hours of gameplay. As a backup for gamers who might have forgotten to recharge their mouse, the Kone XP Air also comes with ROCCAT’s PhantomFlex™ USB-C cable.

For more information on the latest ROCCAT PC gaming products and accessories, visit ROCCAT.org and be sure to follow ROCCAT on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation ( corp.turtlebeach.com ) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand ( www.turtlebeach.com ) is known for designing high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all gamers. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. In 2021, Turtle Beach expanded the best-selling brand beyond headsets and successfully launched the first of its groundbreaking game controllers and gaming simulation accessories. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand ( www.roccat.com ) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand ( www.neatmic.com ) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, professionals and students that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to logistic and supply chain challenges, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness and liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005172/en/

CONTACT: North America

Eric Nielsen

Step 3 Public Relations

202.276.5357

eric@step-3.com MacLean Marshall

Sr. Director, Public Relations &

Brand Communications

Turtle Beach Corporation

858.914.5093

maclean.marshall@turtlebeach.comInvestor Information:

Cody Slach or Alex Thompson

Gateway Investor Relations

949.574.3860

hear@gatewayir.comEurope

Keith Hennessey

Sr. Director, Communications &

Partnerships – International

Turtle Beach

+44 (0) 1256 678350

keith.hennessey@turtlebeach.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ELECTRONIC GAMES TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS TEENS ENTERTAINMENT MEN HARDWARE CONSUMER CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

SOURCE: Turtle Beach Corporation

PUB: 07/26/2022 08:30 AM/DISC: 07/26/2022 08:32 AM

Comments / 0

Related
Engadget

Backbone made a PlayStation version of its excellent iPhone controller

It’s no secret that the Backbone One is one of the best mobile gaming controllers you can buy. So it should come as no surprise then that the company is partnering with Sony to release a PlayStation version of its accessory for iPhones. The new Backbone One - PlayStation Edition features the same two-tone white and black design as a standard DualSense controller.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Backbone One PlayStation Edition Controller Review: iPhone Gaming Champ

Backbone launched its first-rate $100 Backbone One Xbox-layout MFi game controller for the iPhone in 2020. It's one of the few controllers that snap on either side of the iPhone and connect via the Lightning port. (There are a couple more USB-C connecting models for Android, such as the recently updated Razer Kishi V2.) Now the company has introduced the Backbone One PlayStation Edition at the same price, which is essentially the same controller but in white with black and PlayStation-standard labels instead of the ABXY buttons. And though the hardware hasn't changed, the software keeps evolving.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design And Technology#Rgb#Tech#Consumer Electronics#Roccat#White Plains#Air Wireless#Stellar Wireless#Rgb Rapid Charge Dock
Apple Insider

Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale: MacBooks from $899, TVs as low as $79, $170 off Beats

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Best Buy is pulling out all the stops in a bid to deliver the steepest savings ahead ofPrime Day, with current MacBook Pros $200 off, Dyson vacuums $100 off and even Apple's iPhone 13 Pro discounted.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Digital Trends

Ultrawide curved monitors are ON SALE at Dell today

You’re probably familiar with Dell’s offerings in the desktop and laptop world, and while you may have dealt with a few Alienware monitors, you may not be familiar with Dell’s higher-end monitors. Well, if you’re looking for a couple of great desktop monitor deals, these from Dell offer you ultrawide delight.
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

Papers, Please Is Coming To Mobile Devices Very Soon

Indie hit Papers, Please will be coming to mobile devices on August 5, creator Lucas Pope has announced. The game appears to be optimized for the vertical format of iOS and Android smartphones and each version will have mobile achievements. According to Pope, this will be a standalone release and not part of a subscription service like Netflix, which recently offered subscribers an updated version of Into the Breach.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

The 14 Best Desktop Computers of 2022 for Any Price Point

Click here to read the full article. While the best laptops have become increasingly popular over the years, desktops still have their place in the home and office. The best desktop computers tend to be more powerful than laptops, offering better CPU and graphics cards and much more memory and storage. Many desktop models provide both SSD and traditional hard-disk drives for faster boot times and file access and more reliable, expanded storage for large files. On top of that, you can often get a top-rated desktop for less than a premium or even mid-range laptop. Desktops are also easier to...
COMPUTERS
knowtechie.com

Razer resurrects the DeathStalker name with three new keyboards

Razer has brought the DeathStalker name back with three new mechanical keyboards. The keyboards feature a low-profile design, Razer Chroma RGB, and the most notable Razer feature: hefty price tags. Compared to previous models, the original DeathStalker keyboards had chiclet-style laptop keys. The latest incarnations have low-profile mechanical key switches,...
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Fly.io wants to change the way companies deploy apps at the edge

Today the company announced a $25 million Series B that it closed in June, and also publicly revealed a $12 million Series A for the first time that it raised last August. The best way to think about Fly is a new kind of public application delivery cloud that delivers applications all over the world wherever the end user happens to be. It doesn’t involve building its own data centers, at least not yet, but it does require installing hardware in different co-location facilities around the world.
TECHNOLOGY
knowtechie.com

Logitech’s new inclusive gaming accessories are nice but expensive

Logitech has a new, colorful range of PC gaming accessories called Aurora. It was designed to be more gender-inclusive, with soft tones, comfort, and smaller designs for smaller hands. It’s also more expensive than Logitech’s usual gaming gear, especially if you want to customize the look. In the...
ELECTRONICS
Polygon

Meet the developers still making games for your calculator

Ask any professor, and they’ll probably tell you graphing calculators offer a plethora of mathematical uses, like plotting graphs, inputting trigonometric functions — you know, typical academic stuff. But for many bored students, they have long offered a secondary feature: the ability to play games in class. There are few better ways of skiving off with games like Doom and Portal covertly than tapping away on a graphing calculator — the school-sanctioned gaming system — as a lecturer rambles on about equations.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof

What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

As Intel gets into discrete GPUs, it scales back support for many integrated GPUs

Intel is slowly moving into the dedicated graphics market, and its graphics driver releases are looking a lot more like Nvidia's and AMD's than they used to. For its dedicated Arc GPUs and the architecturally similar integrated GPUs that ship with 11th- and 12th-generation Intel CPUs, the company promises monthly driver releases, along with "Day 0" drivers with specific fixes and performance enhancements for just-released games.
COMPUTERS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy