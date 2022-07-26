ROCCAT’s Iconic Kone XP Mouse Meets Stellar Wireless Tech in the All-New Kone XP Air Wireless Customizable RGB Gaming Mouse

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022--

ROCCAT, Turtle Beach Corporation’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) award-winning PC gaming peripherals brand, today revealed the all-new Kone XP Air Wireless RGB Customizable Gaming Mouse with Rapid Charge Dock . The Kone XP Air is the Stellar Wireless version of the recently released Kone XP – the culmination of 15 years of research and development to produce an industry-leading multi-purpose gaming mouse. With strong reviews and multiple Editor’s Choice awards from key gaming and tech publications, including a 4.5/5 from Tom’s Hardware and being named Best Premium Gaming Mouse with a 4.5/5 by PCMag.com, the wired Kone XP features meticulously perfected ergonomics, multiple buttons, and 29 assignable functions to make it one of the most customizable wireless PC gaming mice on the market. Adding a stylish AIMO -enabled RGB Rapid Charge Dock, ROCCAT’s Stellar Wireless technology, and Bluetooth ® connectivity make the wireless Kone XP Air even more versatile. The Kone XP Air comes in Black or Arctic White, and gamers can pre-order today for a $169.99 MSRP at www.roccat.com and participating retailers worldwide. The Kone XP Air launches August 22, 2022.

“The Kone XP Air strikes the perfect mix of style, performance, and utility,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach. “The reception to the wired Kone XP has been amazing, with fans immediately asking for a wireless version, so we’re excited to let everyone know the Kone XP Air is on its way and will be available less than a month from now.”

Like its wired predecessor, the Kone XP Air is the perfect blend of design and technology. Coming from a long line of iconic gaming mice, the Kone XP Air offers stunning 3D RGB lighting, as well as ROCCAT’s precise Owl-Eye 19K DPI optical sensor and ridiculously fast Titan Optical Switches . Expertly crafted ergonomics deliver supreme comfort for extended hours of play, while multiple buttons plus the Kone XP Air ’s 4D Wheel expand the mouse’s capabilities to 29 programmable functions thanks to ROCCAT’s Easy-Shift [+] technology. The Kone XP Air ’s translucent shell not only offers a view of its vibrant RGB lighting zones, but also allows the wireless mouse to achieve a weight of just 99g.

In addition to the reimagined AIMO RGB lighting, the Kone XP Air boasts ROCCAT’s incredibly reliable 2.4GHz Stellar Wireless technology, as well as Bluetooth connectivity allowing the mouse to be paired with multiple devices. At the heart of the Kone XP Air is ROCCAT’s smooth and precise Owl-Eye 19K DPI optical sensor that perfectly tracks every movement, and at all speeds, for gamers who always want to have the upper hand over their competitors. Additionally, outstanding heat-treated PTFE feet make for a smooth glide across desktops. Inside the Kone XP Air PC gamers will find none other than some of the fastest switches available – ROCCAT’s Titan Optical Switches. The ridiculously fast Titan Optical Switches deliver unprecedented response speed and incredible durability, with a 100 million click life cycle.

The Kone XP Air comes complete with a stylish AIMO -enabled RGB charging dock. The Kone XP Air is part of the AIMO eco-system allowing the mouse and its charging dock to display up to 16.8 million colors and to communicate with other AIMO -enabled products, such as the Vulcan TKL mechanical RGB gaming keyboard to guarantee a unique lighting experience across gamers’ set-ups. The Kone XP Air ’s Rapid Charge Dock provides up to five hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of charge. Fully charged, the Kone XP Air provides up to 100 hours of gameplay. As a backup for gamers who might have forgotten to recharge their mouse, the Kone XP Air also comes with ROCCAT’s PhantomFlex™ USB-C cable.

