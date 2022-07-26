ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Brightcove Appoints Trisha Stiles as Chief People Officer

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022--

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the trusted leader in streaming technology, has appointed Trisha Stiles as Chief People Officer (CPO). Stiles will assume responsibilities on Aug. 29, leading human resource strategy, including talent and performance management, spearheading diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, developing competitive people practices, and reinforcing the company’s strategic direction and business growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005414/en/

Stiles will report to Brightcove Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Marc DeBevoise, and will focus on strengthening and amplifying Brightcove’s organizational structure, talent development, and culture building.

“Trisha is a seasoned human resources executive with a deep commitment to developing inclusive, collaborative company cultures where employees are motivated to drive results and succeed,” said Marc DeBevoise, Brightcove CEO. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Trisha before and know she will be the perfect fit to strengthen our company’s culture and attract top talent to Brightcove.”

Stiles brings over 20 years of experience leading human resources for Fortune 500 companies, including Tableau, a Salesforce Business Unit, CBS Interactive, and NBC Universal. As vice president of employee success at Tableau, she oversaw human resources strategy for Tableau’s global engineering, product and marketing teams. She managed comprehensive equality, talent attraction, and organization strategy to bolster company growth and employee performance.

Previously, Stiles served as the head of human resources at CBS Interactive (CBSi), one of the largest digital media companies at the time, spanning 21 brands and over 200M unique users globally. At CBSi, she helped build the culture across numerous brands, working closely with the leadership team and employee groups. She built the team that launched CBS All Access (now Paramount+), CBSN, and CBS Sports Digital. Stiles scaled the streaming business to over 1,000 employees, which resulted in multiples of revenue growth over her tenure.

“Creating connectivity with employees in this new work from anywhere world is paramount to develop, grow and build out successful diverse teams. Brightcove has cultivated a connected workforce of passionate people all over the globe who bring a diversity of strengths, ideas, and backgrounds,” said Stiles. “I’m very excited to build on the company’s strong foundation to create an environment where our team members can do their best work and be their best selves.”

About Brightcove Inc., Brightcove creates the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 80 countries, Brightcove’s intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Visitwww.brightcove.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005414/en/

CONTACT: Brightcove

Sara Griggs

VP Corporate Communications

929-888-4866

KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT APPS/APPLICATIONS TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY AUDIO/VIDEO NETWORKS

SOURCE: Brightcove Inc.

PUB: 07/26/2022 08:30 AM/DISC: 07/26/2022 08:32 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Mogul Launches Nationwide Campaign Called “Build Better Boards” to Champion More Diverse Boards

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Mogul, Inc. one of the world’s largest resources for diverse talent, today launched a nationwide initiative called “Build Better Boards” to raise awareness of the need for more diverse corporate boards. As part of the initiative, Mogul released an extensive research report that analyzes and ranks gender and ethnic diversity within the corporate board of directors across Fortune 500 publicly traded companies. The report can be found here. In an effort to drive more immediate progress, Mogul also launched two new products aimed at increasing diversity on the Board level in addition to its existing board placement services. The new products include an exclusive private membership for Board-Ready executives and a ’Board-Ready filter on Mogul’s innovative Talent Acquisition Platform which would allow talent teams to source diverse Board-Ready candidates from its 494M candidate base. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005764/en/ Mogul’s “Board Diversity in 2022” research report identifies several key findings:
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Crown Bioscience Appoints Michael Prosser as Chief Business Officer and Illustrates Further Investment in Commercial Leadership

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company, announced today that it has restructured its commercial leadership team by creating a new Chief Business Officer (CBO) role and with additional investment in commercial talent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005025/en/ Effective immediately, Michael Prosser is promoted to Chief Business Officer. Michael has been with Crown Bioscience for over ten years serving in a variety of operational and commercial leadership positions, and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Commercial and Strategic Development. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Former Shopify, Stitch Fix, Salesforce Engineering Executive Cathy Polinsky Joins DataGrail as CTO, and Sales Veteran Sam East Is Named CRO

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- DataGrail, a leading data privacy platform, today announced that Cathy Polinsky, formerly of Shopify, Stitch Fix, and Salesforce, will be DataGrail’s CTO, overseeing ongoing product development as the company continues to scale to meet the demands of modern data privacy management. Sales leader Sam East also joined the company. He will serve as CRO, further advancing DataGrail into its next phase of growth by helping to scale the company to reach new enterprises, markets, and industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005437/en/ Cathy Polinsky, formerly of Shopify, Stitch Fix, and Salesforce, will be DataGrail’s CTO, overseeing ongoing product development as the company continues to scale to meet the demands of modern data privacy management. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
bloomberglaw.com

They’ve Got Next: The 40 Under 40 - Mark Bekheit of Latham & Watkins

Please describe two of your most substantial, recent wins in practice. Some of the most significant deals of my career closed in 2021, which made it an exciting and busy year. I represented enterprise communications platform Slack Technologies in its $27.7 billion acquisition by Salesforce. This transformational deal created a sophisticated communications platform for companies to thrive in a digital world. Slack was a new Latham client, and it was an honor to represent the company in such a high-profile public company deal.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Having a woman in the boardroom or C-suite drives even wider diversity, study finds

Having a female CEO at the helm of a company or chairing its board tends to make a huge difference, Altrata's latest Global Gender Diversity report said Thursday. About 28.2% of board members are female, the study found. However, many of these women were appointed to nonexecutive roles, which are often centered on board oversight rather than real decision-making power.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brightcove Inc#Linkedin#Salesforce Business Unit#Cbs Interactive
AdWeek

Revolving Door Agency Moves: CDR, Global Media, WPP & More

Agencies are finishing out July with expansions into new industries, work for public good, impressive accolades and innovative partnership models. Check out our favorite clips from this week. AntiSocial. Ready-to-eat oats brand Mush chose AntiSocial as its social agency of record. The sister company to global creative collective Thinkingbox will...
BUSINESS
pymnts

LendingClub Names Former Bakkt Exec Drew LaBenne as CFO

LendingClub has named Drew LaBenne as its new chief financial officer, the digital bank announced Thursday (July 28). LaBenne, formerly the chief financial officer of the digital asset marketplace Bakkt, is set to begin his duties on Sept. 1, the San Francisco company said in a news release, taking over for chief financial officer Tom Casey, who is retiring. Casey will continue to support the company “in a non-executive capacity” for the remainder of the year.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Corporate travel tech platform Spotnana nabs $75M

The raise comes less than a year after Spotnana exited stealth with $41 million in funding, and the latest cash injection is perhaps indicative of the world slowly returning to normal as businesses resume at least some degree of travel. Founded in New York in 2019, Spotnana touts itself as...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Marketing
The Associated Press

Yieldstreet Expands Executive Team, Names Timothy Schott Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Yieldstreet, a leading digital alternative investment platform, today announced the appointment of Timothy Schott as Chief Financial Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005124/en/ Yieldstreet, a leading digital alternative investment platform, today announced the appointment of Timothy Schott as Chief Financial Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Advisor with Nearly $150 Million in Assets Joins Ameriprise For Client-Centric Culture and Industry-Leading Technology

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Financial advisor Paul Holt recently joined Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) from Raymond James in Winter Park, Florida. Holt said Ameriprise became the top choice for his practice after he learned more about the firm’s suite of technology capabilities and its client-centric culture. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005930/en/ Financial advisor Paul Holt recently joined Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) in Winter Park, Florida. Holt said Ameriprise became the top choice for his practice after he learned more about the firm’s suite of technology capabilities and its client-centric culture. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Deadline

Bad Robot Expands Grace Del Val’s Role To General Counsel & Head Of Business Affairs

Click here to read the full article. Grace Del Val, Head of Business Affairs at Bad Robot, has now also been appointed General Counsel. With the promotion, Del Val will also assume an executive role as Bad Robot’s key corporate counsel, plus oversee and set legal strategy in alignment with the company’s overall business plan. ‘“Grace is an extremely talented and thoughtful executive and a strategic partner at the center of all things Bad Robot,” said Bad Robot’s President and Chief Operating Officer Brian Weinstein. “Her unique blend of entertainment, business, and legal expertise has guided us through the ever-changing media...
NFL
pymnts

PayPal’s Jim Magats Named CEO of MX

Open finance company MX has named former PayPal executive Jim Magats as its CEO. Magats will begin his new role Aug. 17, following 18 years at PayPal, according to a Thursday (July 28) press release. He will also join the MX board of directors. “Jim Magats brings a wealth of...
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Past–Present–Future Series: Q&A with Wisdomise CEO & Co–Founder Fardad Zand

In this interview, Fardad Zand talks not only about his own personal journey, but his outlook on Artificial Intelligence, Web3 and entrepreneurship…. There are quite a few moments in my professional life that come to mind for this question. At this moment, I would say it is establishing Wisdomise and building and working with a world-class team that is busy developing cutting-edge, much-needed tech solutions for the masses to bring further efficiency and intelligence to web3. What keeps me excited and passionate every day with Wisdomise is the opportunity in front of us to empower the masses to create wealth and be the master of their financial future.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy