814 Sandtown Road Police are investigating a hit-and-run in the parking lot at 814 Sandtown Road. The hit-and-run happened on July 24.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Police are searching for a van involved in a deadly hit-and-run in a Marietta parking lot.

Marietta police say Andres Salanic-Sacalxot, 54, died Monday night, one day after he was hit off Sandtown Road.

Investigators say Salanic-Sacalxot was walking in the parking lot on Sunday when a white work van with ladders on top hit him.

The van took off from the scene and didn’t try to help the victim, according to police. Salanic-Sacalxot died at a hospital.

Police did not release any photos of the van or other descriptors. They are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Tips can be called into the Marietta Police Department at 770-794-6990 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta 404-577-8477.

