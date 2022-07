Training camp has finally arrived for the Dallas Cowboys. After six months of sadness without football, frustration with offseason decisions and hoping the organization is right about their strategy, reality is about to set in for fans everywhere. Dallas made the decision to rid themselves of some really good players, no matter the reason, and they don’t look as good on paper as the team that won the NFC East and went to the playoffs last season.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO