Houston, TX

Work continues on Timber Forest Drive bridge over Union Pacific Corp. Railroad

By Hannah Zedaker
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork continues on a project to build a new four-lane bridge on Timber Forest Drive where it crosses the Union Pacific Corp. railroad tracks. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact Newspaper) Work continues on a project to build a new four-lane bridge...

communityimpact.com

Community Impact Houston

Morningstar Storage now open south of I-10 in Washington Corridor

Morningstar Storage opened May 13. (Courtesy Richelle Loewenstein) Morningstar Storage’s new location opened May 13 at 4495 Katy Freeway, Houston. The storage units range from small, medium and large sizes. According to company officials, services provided include a free truck for move-in; 24/7 access; 12-month price guarantees; 24-hour security; climate-controlled storage units; and for August’s monthly promotion, two months free. The business also carries a variety of packing items such as cardboard boxes, tape and bubble wrap. 281-532-8649. www.morningstarstorage.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Energy Corridor commuter program from The Woodlands performing below expectations as of mid-2022

The Woodlands Township's pilot program providing commuter service to the Energy Corridor has not attracted the expected ridership, officials said. (Courtesy The Woodlands Township) The Woodlands Township’s pilot program for a park and ride route to the Energy Corridor District has not attracted the projected ridership, six months into the...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Oil and gas company Riley Exploration Permian will locate branch office in The Woodlands

The branch office at Three Hughes Landing in The Woodlands will be dedicated to business development and enhanced oil recovery. (Courtesy The Howard Hughes Corp.) Independent oil and natural gas company Riley Exploration Permian has signed a lease for 3,394 square feet of office space at Three Hughes Landing, located at 1780 Hughes Landing Blvd., The Woodlands, according to a news release from The Howard Hughes Corp. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City and is involved with the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico, according to the release. The branch office in The Woodlands will be dedicated to business development and enhanced oil recovery. www.rileypermian.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
City
Houston, TX
Harris County, TX
Traffic
City
Spring, TX
City
Huntsville, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Houston, TX
Traffic
Harris County, TX
Government
Houston, TX
Government
Community Impact Houston

League City recognizes 10-year anniversary of Ghirardi oak tree relocation

The Ghirardi tree in League City was relocated in 2012. (Courtesy city of League City) June marked the 10-year anniversary of the relocation of League City’s historic Ghirardi oak tree. The tree, now over 100 years old, is located at the Ghirardi Family WaterSmart Park at 1910 Louisiana Ave. It was relocated from the corner of FM 518 and Louisiana Avenue on the Ghirardi family’s property after a road-widening project required its removal. The Ghirardi family is one of League City’s first Italian immigrant families. 281-554-1000. www.leaguecitytx.gov.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

City to begin Phase 4 improvements for Katy Downtown Plaza

Site plans for Phase 4 Improvements to the Katy Plaza were presented at a July 25 council meeting. (Courtesy city of Katy) At a July 26 council meeting, the city of Katy released new site renderings for the continued construction and design of the historic downtown plaza. This project initially broke ground in January 2019 with the creation of the Civic and Visitors Center and green space.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Alkaline Oasis Water Store now open in Pearland

Alkaline Oasis Water Store in June opened its doors along Broadway Street in Pearland. (Courtesy Alkaline Oasis Water Store) Alkaline Oasis Water Store on June 20 opened its doors at 1819 Broadway St., Ste. 107, Pearland. The locally owned store offers alkaline water for residents’ hydration needs. Customers can buy...
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, Montrose and River Oaks area? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Community Impact Houston

Uptown Cheapskate resale shop coming soon to Cypress

Uptown Cheapskate will partially open in August at 25626 Hwy. 290, Ste. 300, Cypress. (Courtesy Uptown Cheapskate) Uptown Cheapskate will partially open in August at 25626 Hwy. 290, Ste. 300, Cypress. The resale store buys young adult clothing from the community. For about six to 12 weeks, the store will be purchasing inventory to fill the store. After that period, the store will officially open to the public, and customers will be able to buy and sell merchandise. www.uptowncheapskate.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘It’s just embarrassing’: Residents in southwest Houston neighborhood call for illegal dumping to end

Residents of a neighborhood in southwest Houston said a vacant lot has become a popular place for illegal dumping, despite their many calls to the city of Houston. “The city comes and picks it up, then people re-dump it, but this time it has lasted over three months and they tell me that they can’t pick up the tires, they can only pick up a portion of it,” said Alene Williams, who lives near the lot, and the trash, on Markwood Lane.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

