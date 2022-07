Most supercars these days use a monocoque chassis for its low weight, high torsional rigidity, and enhanced safety. But because of the space constraints that come with creating a car that can perform at the highest level, these cars aren't particularly comfortable and typically come with seats that are molded into the monocoque. If you're too short, your feet don't reach the pedals. If you're too tall, your visibility is impaired and your comfort is compromised. Adjustable pedals and steering wheels help get around this problem, but Lamborghini has decided that these solutions aren't good enough and has filed to patent a new seat design that should cater to drivers of any height.

