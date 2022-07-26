Sunrise Spotlight – Christmas In July Food Truck Fundraiser

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Taz is a 1.5 year old German Shepherd Lab mix. While he is gentle giant, he would do best in a house without cats. Taz is goofy and loving! He would do great in a house with kids, but heads up he does shed. For more information about how you can adopt Taz or any of the other animals at BGWC Humane Society you can visit their website BGShelterPets.com or call 270-783-9404. You can also check out their Facebook page @BGWCHS.
The team has 18 home games that we can anticipate in August, and with ballgames comes exciting new promotions. For today’s What’s Happening SoKY, General Manager and COO of the Bowling Green Hot Rods Eric Leach walks us through some beloved favorites and some new fun themes to look forward to.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman’s storefront remains closed seven months after the devastating tornadoes. That building space that she leased, is now set to be torn down. “It’s my life. My business is my life. My kids’ lives,” said Chonetta Bell as she gazed into what once...
Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky Alpaca association is celebrating this month after the commonwealth’s 200 plus alpaca farmers received statewide recognition. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture signed a proclamation naming July Kentucky Alpaca Fleece and Fiber Month. Kentucky’s 4000 alpacas reel in agritourism in places just like...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Recycling at home or from the office will soon be available in Bowling Green and Warren County. Dennis Wise, Recyclops VP of Business Development and Sales, spoke with WBKO about the recycling company and how to get started recycling. About Recyclops:. - Recyclops is a...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave says they have been dealing with an increase of suds in the water at the cave since last Wednesday. According to CEO of Lost River Cave, Rho Lansden, this type of incident has happened intermittently for years. Video sent to WBKO News...
Ronny Simon has been one of the hottest bats in the Bowling Green Hot Rods line-up. With multiple accolades and a smile that brightens up BG Ballpark, Simon is getting ready to take the next step on his road to the show.
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that O-I Glass Inc. will invest $239 million in a new glass bottle manufacturing facility in Bowling Green. According to a release by Beshear’s office, the facility will bring 140 high-wage jobs to the area. “We are continuing to attract...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two massive developments are set to call Elizabethtown home as companies are increasingly drawn to Hardin County, Kentucky. With work well underway on Ford's battery plant in Glendale, the investment is attracting other businesses to this area, particularly Elizabethtown. "This place is on fire!" said Elizabethtown...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The City of Bowling Green says the section of Middle Bridge Road between Shive Lane (Ken Bale Boulevard) and the entrance to Charter Senior Living will be closed starting Monday, Aug. 1. The city stated contractors will be completing work related to the Shive Lane/Ken...
This isn't the first time that Kathy Albin has noticed large and mysterious animal tracks in the yard around her Philpot, Kentucky home. But it's the first time she's been able to get some really good photos and measurements of the prints left behind. And, now, she's even more unsure of what's leaving them.
A Hopkinsville woman is paying the tab for anyone who wants to see the 1977 hit movie “Smokey and the Bandit,” starring Burt Reynolds, Sally Field, Jerry Reed and Jackie Gleason, on Saturday, July 30, at the Alhambra Theatre. Admission and concessions will be free as a gift to the community from movie buff Wendy Clark.
Due to a number of industry-related and economic factors, Jennie Stuart Health has announced that their Home Health service line operations will be suspended, starting August 31. According to a post to the Jennie Stuart Health Facebook page, the suspension of services is due significantly to a nationwide nursing shortage...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-“You’ll see white foamy soap suds on the surface of the river,” said Lost River Cave Executive Director Rho Lansden. Bubbles of soap in the water at Lost River Cave shut down tours last week. The cave is now back open and ready for visitors....
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southcentral Veterinary Services received a visit from Senator Rand Paul this morning to be recognized as Senate Small Business of the Week. The following is an excerpt from Senator Paul’s entry into the Congressional Record:. “In 2011, Dr. Eddie Grimes and his wife, Nicole...
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Both Oneyda Martinez, 16, and her one month old baby, Jennifer Martinez, have been found safe according to Glasgow Police. The Glasgow Police is searching for a missing teen and her baby. (Story continues below photos) Oneyda Martinez, 16, and her one month old baby, Jennifer...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Even though federal aid for universal meals in schools ended on June 30, the Warren County Public School district will participate in the “Community Eligibility Provision” program. The program allows all Warren County Public School students to enjoy a free breakfast and free...
Hopkinsville native Jan Oglesby has been hired as the new marketing and events coordinator for the City of Hopkinsville. A Christian County High School graduate, Oglesby has been a marketing and events specialist for a variety of firms over her career, and returns to Hopkinsville within the Division of Parks and Recreation to concentrate primarily on programming and marketing for the Hopkinsville Sportsplex.
A fire on Linda Drive in Hopkinsville damaged a home Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says the fire started with something on the stove and damaged appliances and part of the stove. Everyone was able to get out of the home uninjured and the fire was extinguished...
