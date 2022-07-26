ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jarrell Miller still owes Eddie Hearn money over failed Anthony Joshua fight as promoter blasts his comeback

By Gary Stonehouse
 3 days ago

EDDIE HEARN has revealed that he is still owed money from drugs cheat Jarrell Miller after his bout with Anthony Joshua was axed.

The Matchroom promoter had set-up a clash with the man nicknamed “Big Baby” at Madison Square Garden back in 2019 in what was AJ’s American debut.

Eddie Hearn has revealed that Jarrell Miller still owes him money Credit: PA:Press Association
'Big Baby' was due to face Anthony Joshua in 2019 before his drug test shame Credit: Getty Images

But New Yorker Miller ultimately had numerous positive drug tests before the bout which forced him out of the contest.

That led to Andy Ruiz stepping in to cause a huge upset against the British boxing hero, although AJ would go on to reclaim the heavyweight world titles in their rematch.

Meanwhile, Miller produced a fourth round knockout of Derek Cardenas in his second fight back from a three-and-a-half year drugs ban this weekend.

The former heavyweight contender was hardly tested by the smaller man as he continued his comeback by romping to victory in Nashville.

He sent Cardenas crashing to the canvas three times before producing a fourth round KO.

Hearn appeared on the The DAZN Boxing Show this week and reflected on the postponed fight after hearing the news that Miller has won again.

And he was in no mood to offer any second chances to the American as he revealed the shamed star’s debt.

Hearn said: Number one, he owes me money. I actually like Jarrell Miller and spent a lot of time with him, but I feel cheated.

“There were clouds over Jarrell Miller, but I always want to judge an individual on how I find them.

“Sometimes you want to give a fighter a benefit of the doubt, but this was stone-cold cheating to beat another man.

“When you talk about winning, why would you want to take these substances? It wasn’t one drug test, it was multiple. And it was injections.

“I feel Jarrell Miller could not fight without using performance enhancing drugs.”

Miller has won two fights since his comeback from a drugs ban Credit: Instagram @boxeodeprimera_tycsports

