ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sleepy Hollow, NY

Phelps Hospital Appoints New Chief Of Nursing

By Daily Voice
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01HBiM_0gtC4TEs00
Amy Matthews, MSN, RN, NE-BC, the new chief nursing officer at Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, NY (right) next to assistant nurse manager, Laurie Bell, RN, CBC and Amanda Ramadan, a physician resident (far left). Photo Credit: Northwell Health

Phelps Hospital, part of Northwell Health, announced today that Amy Matthews, MSN, RN, NE-BC, has been named as chief nursing officer. In her role, Ms. Matthews will play a key role in supporting the ongoing success of all inpatient and outpatient care services that employ nursing staff and will be an integral part of Phelps’ strategic planning. Accountable for more than 500 employees, who achieved Magnet Recognition status from the

American Nurses Credentialing Center for nursing excellence, Ms. Matthews has administrative oversight for the hospitals operational and service excellence mandates.

“Phelps Hospital has an outstanding level of nursing excellence and services, and we are lucky to have someone of Amy’s caliber join our executive staff and continue that tradition,” said Eileen Egan, RN, Esq, executive director of Phelps. “Amy will lead a talented nursing staff, who are committed to providing the highest quality care. I know the entire hospital staff and our patients welcome her. She is a perfect fit.”

Ms. Matthews has an impressive tenure at Northwell that includes holding several clinical and non-clinical leadership roles since 2013. Most recently, Amy served as the senior director of customer and patient experience at Lenox Hill Hospital, Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital and Lenox Health Greenwich Village. Before that, she was the senior director of cardiology and maternal child health at Lenox Hill Hospital. In these positions, she was responsible for leading the strategic and operational functions of the departments

“I look forward to continuing the excellent standard of care that Phelps and all Northwell Health hospitals provide to their patients and local communities,” said Ms. Matthews. “This position perfectly dovetails with my capabilities and interests. It’s an exciting opportunity and I couldn’t be more excited.”

An exceptional leader in her field, Ms. Matthews is passionate about nursing and education. She earned her Master of Science in Nursing Administration from the University of South Alabama and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Utah. She is also Nurse Executive NE-BC certified.

Ms. Matthews participated in Northwell’s ALEAD and High Potential Development Program. She was also awarded Northwell’s Regional President’s Award for Teamwork in 2018 and led the Northwell clinical delegation team that was sent to Intermountain Health System in 2020 during the height of the pandemic. The successful clinical mission not only supported the clinical care provided to countless COVID patients, but it also strengthened our strategic partnership with Intermountain.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theexaminernews.com

New Gastroenterology Director at White Plains Hospital

White Plains Hospital has hired Dr. Mukul Arya as its new Director of Advanced Gastroenterology. Board-certified in Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine, Dr. Arya has been practicing for 16 years, most recently as Director of Advanced Endoscopy in the gastroenterology department at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. Dedicated to the advancement...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
rocklanddaily.com

BDE: Dr. Weidenbaum, z”l, Renowned Monsey Physician

This morning came the shocking news of the sudden passing of Dr. Dovid Weidenbaum, a renowned and beloved chiropractor in the Monsey area, who helped countless people emerge from their pain. He was in his low 50’s. His practice in Airmont was known as the Weidenbaum Wellness Center, and...
MONSEY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

CareMount Officially Becomes Optum, Merging Three Medical Groups Under One Name

Though an announcement was made back in October signaling the name change, it appears that the merge is official, and CareMount Medical is now Optum. You may remember back in the day when the group was known as Mount Kisco Medical Group, and now you'll have to get used to a new name and logo...pay attention before you throw those bills with the new logo on them in the trash.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
The Associated Press

Five Northwell hospitals earn top 50 specialty ratings by US News

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- Five Northwell Health hospitals earned top 50 national rankings in 28 adult medical specialties – eight of them top 20 specialties – according to US News & World Report’s 2022-23 Best Hospital rankings. They are led by the obstetrics and gynecology program at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, part of Katz Women’s Hospital, which placed seventh in the nation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005750/en/ Northwell Health obstetrics and gynecology programs at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital and North Shore University Hospital have been nationally ranked by US News & World Report’s 2022-23 Best Hospitals list. Credit Northwell Health
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sleepy Hollow, NY
City
Phelps, NY
City
Lenox, NY
NJ.com

N.J. hospital unveils $100M emergency room expansion

Jersey City Medical Center unveiled a $100 million, 60,000-square-foot expansion of its emergency department this week, a major step toward meeting the health care needs of one of the nation’s most densely populated counties. The expansion includes a new pediatric emergency department as well as more rooms and surgical...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

WORLD'S FIRST HIV-POSITIVE TO HIV-POSITIVE HEART TRANSPLANT PERFORMED AT MONTEFIORE HEALTH SYSTEM

Transformative Surgery Occurs Almost a Decade After the Passage of the HIV Organ Policy Equity Act. NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The world's first HIV-positive to HIV-positive heart transplant has been successfully performed at Montefiore Health System in the Bronx. The patient, in her sixties, suffered from advanced heart failure and received the life-saving donation, along with a simultaneous kidney transplant, in early Spring. After the four-hour surgery, she spent five weeks recovering in the hospital and now sees her transplant physicians at Montefiore for monitoring.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenwich Hospital#Nursing Staff#The Hospitals#Medical Services#General Health#Northwell Health#Msn#Rn#Ne Bc#Magnet Recognition#Lenox Hill Hospital#Manhattan Eye
nyp.org

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is Once Again Named One of the Nation’s Top 10 Hospitals in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital has once again been recognized as one of the best hospitals in the nation, ranking No. 7 for the second consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report. This is the 19th year in a row that the Hospital has been cited among the top 10 hospitals in the nation. NewYork-Presbyterian ranks No. 1 in New York for cardiology and heart surgery.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MedPage Today

See Who Made This Year's List of Best Hospitals

There was no surprise when it came to first place on this year's "Best Hospitals" list from U.S. News & World Report. For the seventh consecutive year, Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., clocked in at No. 1 on the Honor Roll of the 20 institutions ranked as "delivering exceptional treatment across many areas of care," U.S. News said in an announcement of its 2022-2023 rankings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News 12

Former prosecutor named chair of Westchester County Police Board

The Westchester County Police Board is welcoming a new chair. Former prosecutor Leroy Frazer is the new leader of the board, which works with the Department of Public Safety. "We're fortunate to have Leroy's expertise to be able to step into this position. He joins many other talented members on our police board," says Westchester County Executive George Latimer.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
rew-online.com

Sale of multi-housing community in Westchester County, New York closes

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Avalon Green, a 617-unit, value-add multi-housing community located within Westchester County in Elmsford, New York. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, AvalonBay Communities, Inc. A joint venture between Harbor Group International, LLC and Azure Partners,...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Hospitalized In Palisades Fall

A 52-year-old man was expected to survive a fall along the Palisades. It's unclear how the victim ended up having to be rescued by members of the East Bergen Rappel Team following Thursday's late afternoon mishap overlooking the George Washington Bridge. He was conscious and alert when taken by ambulance...
PALISADES, NY
caribbeantoday.com

Jamaican-American Heads Metropolitan Black Bar Association in NY

NEW YORK, New York – The Metropolitan Black Bar Association (MBBA), a unified association of Black and other minority lawyers in New York State, has announced the commencement of the term of its Jamaican-American President Carl Forbes, Jr. Forbes, a Brooklyn, New York resident, has been a member of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
324K+
Followers
49K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy