Stockton, CA

Man dead after a single-vehicle crash in Stockton (Stockton, CA)

Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

On Monday morning, a man lost his life following a fiery, single-vehicle accident in Stockton. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on northbound Hwy. 99 near the French Camp Road off-ramp at about 1:30 a.m. [...]

