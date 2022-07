The Nez Perce Tribe is challenging an air quality permit issued to operators of a proposed open-pit gold mine in the headwaters of the South Fork of the Salmon River. The tribe, along with the Idaho Conservation League and Save the South Fork Salmon, petitioned the Idaho Board of Environmental Quality seeking to overturn a permit issued to Perpetua Resources Idaho. The company is working to reopen and expand the long-shuttered mine near Yellowpine where it hopes to extract gold and antimony and invest some of its profits into restoring the site that is releasing toxic chemicals into streams. While still in the permitting process, the company has been given permission to begin some of the cleanup work. The Department of Environmental Quality issued the company the permit in June.

NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID ・ 8 HOURS AGO