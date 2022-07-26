ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Enjoy a nice break from the heat and humidity for a few days!

By Kate Thornton
BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – After a refreshing overnight, we have a very pleasant and comfortably warm day in the works. Expect a dry day with a nice mix of sun and clouds. We’ll be in the 70s to near 80 Tuesday afternoon.

Enjoy this relatively refreshing day!

High pressure overhead provides little to no wind, dry air mass and another comfortable low dropping into the mid to upper 50s.

It turns warmer and a bit more humid Wednesday.  Highs warm into the mid to upper 80s Wednesday despite the sun fading behind more clouds later in the afternoon into the evening.

Keep up with watering your plants because we don’t have another chance of rain again until late Wednesday night and into Thursday. A couple of cold fronts will bring scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms back to the Southern Tier Thursday into the first half of the day Friday.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Less humid and feeling more comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mainly clear and quiet. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind: Near calm.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Chance of scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Chance of showers mainly the first half of the day. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

