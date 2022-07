Photo: Getty Images North America

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office says the wife of country singer Hank Williams Junior died from a collapsed lung.

58-year old Mary Jane Thomas died in March, a day after having liposuction.

She traveled from her home in Nashville to Jupiter for the procedure, was moved to a recovery facility nearby and was later found unresponsive.

The woman's death was ruled accidental.

