A medical helicopter crashed in southwest Ohio this morning (July 26) while on its way to a fatal car accident, according to KKTV. A CareFlight helicopter reportedly went down near the site of the wreck it was responding to after it clipped a power line. One person on board the helicopter was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The two others sustained minor injuries and did not require treatment.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO