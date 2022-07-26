Leicester WOULD consider selling Kasper Schmeichel this summer if they can find an adequate replacement amid interest from Nice as the Premier League title-winning keeper enters the final year of his Foxes contract

Kasper Schmeichel would be allowed to leave Leicester in this transfer window as long as the club are confident they can find a successor of similar standing.

French club Nice are keen to sign the Dane, who is club captain and was part of Leicester’s 2016 Premier League-winning squad, after joining the Foxes in 2011.

Newcastle had previously shown interest in the 35-year-old stopper who has just one year left on his current contract at the King Power Stadium.

Sportsmail reported in July that he had been left out of the squad for Leicester’s pre-season training camp in France, though linked up again with his team-mates last week.

Boss Brendan Rodgers opted to give the goalkeeper extra time off after he had played for Denmark in the Nations League in June. Schmeichel then played in Leicester’s friendly win at Preston last Saturday.

Schmeichel has made nearly 500 appearances for the Foxes after joining from Leeds United 11 years ago.

During that time he has been the undisputed No 1 keeper at the club, helping them earn promotion to the Premier League as well as famously winning the title during the 2015-16 season under Claudio Ranieri.

Along with Jamie Vardy and Marc Albrighton, the 35-year-old is one of only three members of the current squad who were involved in the stunning title win six years ago.

The Denmark stopper was also in goal for Leicester's FA Cup final victory over Chelsea last year.

Schmeichel's £130,000 per-week wage packet makes him one of the highest earners at the King Power Stadium, and the club may be interested in garnering a fee for their captain to prevent him leaving on a free when his contract expires next summer.

Replacing Schmeichel is not a simple task for Leicester, with the keeper having played all but one of the club's Premier League games in the last four seasons.

Arsenal's Bernd Leno, who is close to joining Fulham, and Nantes Alban Lafont have been proposed to Leicester.

He was left out of the starting XI for the win at Watford in May, with Rodgers choosing Danny Ward, and the club have been planning for life after their skipper by eyeing Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

The Spaniard is likely to be out of Leicester’s price range but the interest in him illustrates the Foxes’ current thinking.

Leicester are the only club in the Premier League still to make a senior signing since the end of the season, despite Rodgers’ call for a ‘healthy shake-up’ last spring.

They have turned down bids for fringe players Boubakary Soumare and Jannik Vestergaard from Monaco and Brentford respectively, while Caglar Soyuncu, Ayoze Perez, Dennis Praet, Hamza Choudhury and Ryan Bertrand are among others who would be allowed to leave.

Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has confirmed Leicester have yet to receive an offer for midfielder Youri Tielemans who has one year left on contract.