Former Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko left almost immediately after the end of the Aggies' regular season to take the head coaching job at Duke and left behind a legacy in terms of both points allowed and third down conversion. They were a top three group in scoring defense in the Southeastern Conference during his last two seasons on the Aggies' campus. His ability to help A&M stop the run on early downs keyed their high finishes in the league with regard to third down defense as they ranked no worse than fourth in that category during his time in College Station.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO