Gov. Whitmer to sign executive directive to invest in crime and gun violence intervention

Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order Tuesday aimed at reducing gun violence and crime with money from the federal government. Before signing the order, Governor Whitmer held a roundtable discussion at the Kalamazoo Promise offices in downtown Kalamazoo. Participants included members of law enforcement, the medical community, faith leaders, students, hunters, and people who were personally affected by gun violence.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chief Eric Winstrom of the Grand Rapids Police Department presented his review and plans for change in police policies at the Grand Rapids City Commission’s Committee of the Whole Tuesday. Winstrom said he’s heard calls from the community to defund and abolish police and...
MARSHALL, Mich. — A Calhoun County marijuana company laid off workers and is selling two of its stores to "remain competitive" in what's grown into a $2 billion industry in Michigan. Common Citizen, based in Marshall, told some of its employees their positions will be eliminated effective Wednesday, according...
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The Michigan Department of Civil Rights (MDCR) filed charges of racial discrimination against the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) Monday, in two separate cases from 2017 and 2020. The MDCR has 28 total complaints they're investigating right now. "In these two cases, we have found...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom filed an unreasonable force complaint Officer Christopher Schurr on the day of the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya, new documents from the internal affairs investigation of the police department show. Video shows Lyoya running from his car while Schurr...
PAW PAW, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crime unlike any other it has ever encountered. Previous coverage: Stolen Bitcoin machines seized during search in Van Buren County, deputies say. Detectives mostly investigate drug crimes, but now they've got a cryptocurrency case in front...
Inside the quality services department at the Abbott Laboratories baby formula manufacturing plant in Sturgis, employees were in their cubicles on a Friday morning in May 2020 when the sound of an electric shock sizzled through the office space. One employee thought someone had been electrocuted. A worker holding a...
CHARLESTON TWP., Mich. — Gunshots could be heard in the background of a 911 call as a son told dispatchers his father has assaulted him and threated him with a gun. The son was barricaded in a bedroom Thursday morning, too scared to escape, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.
When the Kalamazoo City Commission decriminalized public urination and defecation last week, it sparked outrage among downtown Kalamazoo business owners who have seen an increase in such incidents, which are blamed largely on the exacerbating homelessness crisis in the community. Criticism was so widespread that the city responded with a...
LANSING, MI (WTVB) – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Wednesday that more than 1,650 communities in Michigan will receive more than $321 million as part of the second batch of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) payments. The U.S. Department of Treasury is responsible for directly distributing $1.8 billion to 49...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three teens are in police custody after stealing a KIA in Walker. Police say the car was stolen in the Greenridge Shopping Mall on Tuesday, July 26 and Grand Rapids Police made the arrests several hours later. The driver was 14-year-old and two handguns were...
Going back to a time before most of us were born, here's a look at three more Michigan criminals whose stories have slipped under the radar throughout the decades. Wesley Johns aided in stealing a car and shooting a police captain in Kalamazoo – yet, the reward for his capture was a lousy $100. It was August 5, 1936 when Johns, along with accomplice Theodore Bergstedt, were sitting in the stolen vehicle when they were confronted by two police officers. Bergstedt shot one of the officers, Captain D. Williams, and the two felons fled the scene. Johns was also wanted by Bay City authorities for escaping custody and had a handful of aliases.
The August primary is one week away and voters will have the opportunity to choose their party's top candidates before the November general election. One of the nation's most closely watched primary races is in West Michigan in the newly drawn 3rd Congressional District. Every 10 years Michigan's political districts...
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No one was hurt after a driver hit a light pole just before 2 a.m. on Thursday morning, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. The pole was down in the front yard of someone's home when News Channel 3 arrived to the area between Mt. Olivet Street near Ashton Avenue.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers seized a gun Saturday from a 17-year-old in Eaton County. According to authorities, a traffic stop on I-96 in Eaton County resulted in the gun and a 30-round magazine being seized. Police said charges will be sought on the 17-year-old from Lansing...
