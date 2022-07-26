ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Gov. Whitmer to sign executive directive to invest in crime and gun violence intervention

By Gabrielle Dawson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign an executive directive that would coordinate and invest all available federal resources within state...

Governor Whitmer signs anti-gun-crime directive in Kalamazoo

Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order Tuesday aimed at reducing gun violence and crime with money from the federal government. Before signing the order, Governor Whitmer held a roundtable discussion at the Kalamazoo Promise offices in downtown Kalamazoo. Participants included members of law enforcement, the medical community, faith leaders, students, hunters, and people who were personally affected by gun violence.
